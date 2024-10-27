Technology News
English Edition
  Toyota and Suzuki Reportedly Collaborate to Launch a Compact EV in 2025

Toyota and Suzuki Reportedly Collaborate to Launch a Compact EV in 2025

Toyota and Suzuki set to launch a compact Electronic Vehicle which is expected to launch in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2024 21:32 IST
Toyota and Suzuki Reportedly Collaborate to Launch a Compact EV in 2025

Photo Credit: TOYOTA

Toyota’s e-TNGA platform will serve as the cornerstone for the bZ.

Highlights
  • Toyoto and Suzuki co-developing A compact EV, set to launch in 2025
  • The upcoming car could be based on e-TNGA base
  • Toyoto also developing a new SUV on e-TNGA platform
As per reports, Japanese car manufacturers Toyota and Suzuki are collaborating to launch a new compact electric vehicle (EV), which is expected to hit the global markets next year. The two Japanese automobile giants have signed an agreement to share technologies and models with each other globally. Codenamed ‘bZ' (Beyond Zero), this crossover is dubbed as the compact version of the Toyota bZ4X, which is available in the international market.

Suzuki and Toyota aims to form a partnership which will lead to developing compact vehicles. Their partnership has resulted in successful models which are available in the Indian and European market.
The partnership is part of a effort by Toyota to improve its EV lineup. The company has been continuously working towards improving and expanding its Electric Vehicle catalogue. When launched, bZ will be Toyota's budget friendly EV till date, thus attempting to attract a large pool of customers especially in markets prefers Electric cars.

Upcoming EV Expected Features and Specifications

Toyota's e-TNGA platform will serve as the cornerstone for the bZ. Thus, guaranteeing a strong performance and efficiency base. It can be noted that the Japanese Carmaker is also developing a new SUV. This will be a marketed below the Fortuner in the price range and will be sharing its platform with bZ.

Bz is expected to have an impressive range of over 300 kilometers when fully charged. This will make it suitable for commuting in Urban roads. The overall length is expected to be 3700mm, width 1700mm and a height of 1530mm. The wheelbase is expected to be around 2450mm. This Ev will have a power output of approximately 118bhp and 294Nm, thus making it an ideal and efficient choice for driving in the city.

This can be seen as great initiative between the two companies as both Toyota and Suzuki share a substantial market share in the automobile market. This partnership will especially help Toyota, which has been hesitant about entering the EV market to grab the consumer's attention in the global market.
This collaboration will see a direct rival in Tata Punch EV and the upcoming Hyundai Inster.

 

Toyota, Suzuki, Beyond Zero, Electric Vehicle
