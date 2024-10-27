A Canadian study has found that aerobic exercise during chemotherapy may ease “chemo-brain”—a term used for cognitive issues like memory lapses, trouble concentrating, and brain fog. These effects, often faced by women undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, can last from weeks to years. This recent study found women who exercised during chemotherapy reported clearer thinking and improved quality of life. The findings highlight how adding a physical activity component can support mental well-being during cancer care.

Key Findings from the ACTIVATE Trial

In the Aerobic Exercise and Cognitive Functioning in Women with Breast Cancer (ACTIVATE) trial, 57 women from Ottawa and Vancouver participated in 12–24 weeks of aerobic exercise. The group was split into two: 28 women started exercise routines alongside their chemotherapy treatments, while the remaining 29 began after finishing chemotherapy. Cognitive assessments were done before and after chemotherapy, showing that those who exercised during chemotherapy felt mentally sharper than those in standard care.

However, formal tests did not find a measurable difference in cognitive skills between the two groups. While self-reports suggested improved mental clarity for those exercising, neuropsychological tests did not capture significant changes in specific cognitive tasks.

Exercise as a Tool in Cancer Treatment

Lead researcher Dr. Jennifer Brunet from the University of Ottawa suggests that adding exercise routines to cancer care could help address both physical and cognitive health needs. Many women facing chemotherapy often remain inactive due to limited exercise options tailored to their needs. Dr. Brunet suggests that healthcare and fitness organisations work together to design accessible exercise programmes specifically for cancer patients. “Standard cancer care should include exercise recommendations,” said Dr. Brunet, aiming to make this option widely available to women managing the demands of cancer treatment.

Published in CANCER, a journal of the American Cancer Society, this study's findings point towards a future where exercise could become a staple in comprehensive cancer care.