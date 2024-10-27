For the first time in history, Hong Kong researchers have uncovered dinosaur fossils within its territory. This landmark discovery was announced Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the region's palaeontological studies. An initial examination revealed that the fossil, a weathered fragment of bone, dates back to the Cretaceous period, around 145 to 66 million years ago. Although the specific species remains undetermined, this discovery opens new avenues for research within the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark at Port Island.

The Fossil Discovery on Port Island

Experts discovered the fossil remains in fragmented and weathered states on Port Island, a remote location within Hong Kong's UNESCO-listed geopark. Government officials shared that the bone fragments appeared to have been covered by sediments over time and potentially unearthed through natural flooding. In an area where previous discoveries included ancient marine life like ostracods and ammonites dating back hundreds of millions of years, the dinosaur fossil marks an extraordinary first for Hong Kong.

Historical Context and Expert Insights

Michael Pittman, Assistant Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, expressed enthusiasm for the unprecedented find. Having conducted fieldwork on Port Island himself, Pittman noted the challenge of locating dinosaur remains due to the precise age and environmental conditions required for fossil preservation. While he hasn't examined the fossils personally, Pittman stated that the find could be part of a larger skeletal structure, potentially extending several metres in length.

Collaborative Research and Upcoming Public Display

Upon discovering sedimentary formations on Port Island containing potential vertebrate fossils in March, the Hong Kong government enlisted mainland Chinese researchers for further analysis. Officials have since closed the site to facilitate further excavation and research. Starting Friday, the fossil will be publicly displayed at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. By year's end, visitors will also have access to a temporary exhibition space where they can observe the meticulous process of fossil preparation.