With technology connecting people all over the world, loneliness remains widespread. This loneliness is common specially among older adults. Researchers are now investigating if digital voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa, can address loneliness in those who face social isolation.

Elena Castro, Health Psychology and Technology Researcher at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, noted, “Our study suggests that voice assistants might offer significant value in supporting older adults by addressing isolation — a problem with clear physical and psychological impacts.” Castro highlighted that while promising, these devices still have limits, particularly in generating adaptive, emotionally responsive conversations.

However, Castro stressed concerns over data security, recommending careful consideration of privacy and ethical issues.

Loneliness and Public Health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that loneliness affects up to one-third of adults in the Americas, Europe and China. This has linked it to increased health risks. Conventional approaches to loneliness typically involve in-person social skills training, but this can be challenging for those with social limitations. AI-based tools, including voice assistants, offer an alternative that may help individuals in isolated areas or those less inclined toward in-person connections.

Exploring the Impact of Voice Assistants

Voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, are becoming common in homes and are seen as potentially valuable for supporting older adults.

Castro's study included 13 research papers, analysing how these devices might help relieve loneliness. While 85% of the studies hinted at positive outcomes, Castro advised caution, saying, “Due to the studies' limited number and diverse methods, we must interpret results carefully.”

Balancing Assistance with Privacy and Ethical Concerns

Privacy is a significant issue with voice assistants, which operate by continuously listening to users. Castro pointed out that this could expose older adults to unintentional data collection risks. “Protecting privacy and educating users on data handling are critical to building trust,” she noted. Experts also caution against overreliance on these devices, which may reduce direct social interaction.

In the future, Castro envisions voice assistants aiding in elderly care, supporting activities, medication reminders, and social engagements, potentially becoming integral to public health strategies that address loneliness.