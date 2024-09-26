Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has started for Prime members. The festive season special sale will open for everyone else from 12am on September 27, 2024. The massive sale event promises exciting discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We're scanning through hundreds of deals on Amazon to bring you the best ones that are worth your time and money. Please note that all the offers below and available only for Prime members, and prices are subject to change.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13

Older iPhone models are known to get deep discounts during festive season sales. This year, the iPhone 13 has dropped to one of its lowest prices ever. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale includes the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,600). You can swap an older smartphone to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 36,700. Paying with an SBI credit or debit card can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,250 respectively.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,600)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is also available at a discounted price during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999 during Amazon's sale, and you can grab a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 3,750. In addition, SBI credit card users can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 instant discount on the purchase. The bundled exchange offer is capped at Rs. 65,000. After you consider all the available bundled offers, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G comes down to a rather sweet effective price.

Buy now at: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999)

OnePlus 12R 5G

OnePlus 12R 5G is now selling at Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can exchange an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 35,000. The OnePlus 12R 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM, and comes with 256GB of storage. It features a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVooc fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

iQoo Z9x 5G

If you're looking for something more affordable, the iQoo Z9x 5G is available with a coupon-based discount on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. The smartphone is currently selling at Rs. 13,999, and you can grab a discount worth Rs. 500 on the product listing page. On exchanging an old smartphone you can receive an additional discount worth up to Rs. 13,250. iQoo Z9x 5G is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM, and it comes with 128GB of storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung's Galaxy M35 5G is selling at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,499) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can swap an older phone to receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,150. The smartphone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery but ships without a charger.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,499)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 13.3-inch model is down to Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 92,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. You can exchange an old laptop to receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900. Clubbing the SBI credit card payment offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 4,000 on the purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment option with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 92,900)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Looking for an Android tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. You can exchange an old tablet or a mobile phone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 24,150. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch display, and an S Pen in the box. The tablet is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset, and includes a dual speaker setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Google TV

Sony's Bravia KD-55X74L 55-inch 4K Google TV is down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. You can save an additional Rs. 4,000 (maximum) by making a payment using an SBI credit card. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods. The TV includes 3 HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Fire TV Stick

Got a regular TV at home? A Fire TV Stick is an affordable way to turn it into a smart TV. Currently, down to Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999), the Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to stream content on a regular TV. This model comes with the all-new Alexa Voice remote (third generation) that lets you search for content across apps using voice commands.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

