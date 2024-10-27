Technology News
India Unveils MACE Observatory, the World’s Highest Imaging Cherenkov Telescope

The MACE observatory in Ladakh, inaugurated by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, enhances India's space research efforts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2024 21:37 IST
India Unveils MACE Observatory, the World’s Highest Imaging Cherenkov Telescope

Photo Credit: DIPR_Leh

The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh.

The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the world's highest imaging Cherenkov telescope, has been inaugurated in Hanle, Ladakh, at an elevation surpassing 4,300 metres. This facility is set to advance India's role in space research and cosmic-ray studies, marking a new milestone in high-energy astrophysics. The observatory aims to explore cosmic phenomena such as supernovae, black holes, and gamma-ray bursts.

Inauguration by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, officially inaugurated the MACE observatory. The event, held during the DAE's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, included the opening of commemorative plaques, highlighting the telescope's significance in India's scientific community. According to Dr Mohanty, the observatory's capabilities will bolster international collaborations and elevate India's role in multimessenger astronomy.

Indigenous Development by BARC

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) constructed the MACE observatory in collaboration with the Electronics Corporation of India Limited, along with other Indian industry partners. As Asia's largest imaging Cherenkov telescope, the facility underscores the strength of indigenous engineering and technological capability in India. Dr S M Yusuf, Director of the Physics Group at BARC, emphasized that the MACE telescope would greatly enhance India's expertise in space and cosmic-ray research.

Future Prospects and Community Involvement

Additional Secretary Ajay Ramesh Sule addressed the local community and students, encouraging them to consider careers in science and technology, especially within the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), where the MACE observatory is located. The event also included the release of a pictorial compilation capturing the journey of the MACE project, along with a felicitation ceremony for Hanle's village leaders, school headmaster, and lama of the Hanle Gompa, honouring their support for the initiative.

Aiming for Global Research Contributions

The MACE telescope's advanced imaging capability will contribute to global high-energy gamma-ray observation. It will help in expanding understanding of cosmic phenomena. Dr Mohanty highlighted that this observatory will help align India's research with international efforts, positioning the nation as a leader in high-energy astrophysics.

 

Further reading: MACE, Ladakh, cosmic-ray research, astronomy, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty
