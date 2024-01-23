Discover a world of unbeatable deals at the Croma Republic Sale 2024! This article features six must-have products that promise affordability and quality. From 5G smartphones to earbuds for seamless connectivity, a powerful home theatre system, an efficient refrigerator, a versatile microwave oven, and a room heater for warmth, each item offers outstanding value. Dive into the details and exclusive discounts and make the most of the Croma Republic Sale 2024 to elevate your lifestyle!

Vivo Y28 5G

The Vivo Y28 5G features a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, it offers a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can grab this smartphone for just Rs. 16,999, down from the MRP of Rs. 21,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

It's an oil-filled room heater with an adjustable thermostat. It features a PTC fan heating element and offers two heat settings for customised comfort. With a power rating of 2500 watts, it efficiently warms your room. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can acquire this room heater for just Rs. 7,999, a significant discount from the MRP of Rs. 19,999. Don't miss this excellent deal to keep your space cozy during the colder months!

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999)

Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds

The Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds are in-ear headphones with Bluetooth Version 5.3 connectivity. They offer an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours, support fast charging, and feature active noise cancellation. These earbuds are also IP54 water and dust-resistant and come with gesture control. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase them for just Rs. 7,999, a significant discount from the MRP of Rs. 12,999. Don't miss this fantastic deal!

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 12,999)

Sony HT-S20R 400W Bluetooth Home Theatre

The Sony HT-S20R is a 400W Bluetooth Home Theatre system with versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth v5.0, USB, and HDMI. It offers a 5.1 channel configuration and includes Dolby Audio support, along with Cinema and Music modes to enhance your audio experience. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can own this home theatre system for just Rs. 15,990, a notable discount from the MRP of Rs. 19,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP: Rs. 19,990)

Samsung 183 Litres 3-Star Single Door Refrigerator

This Samsung 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator offers a 183-litre capacity and a 3-star energy efficiency rating. It features an inverter compressor, automatic cooling technology, digital inverter technology, and a floor-standing design. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this refrigerator for just Rs. 16,490, down from the MRP of Rs. 19,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,490 (MRP: Rs. 19,999)

LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven

The LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a 28-litre capacity microwave designed for various cooking functions, including baking, cooking, defrosting, grilling, heating, and roasting. It features touch controls, a stainless steel interior, and offers 251 autocook menu programs for convenience. The microwave includes a quartz heater, a health plus menu, and a child safety lock. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this microwave oven for just Rs. 11,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 17,699.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,990 (MRP: Rs. 17,699)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.