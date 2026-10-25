Oppo Find X10 Pro Max was launched in India earlier this week as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The handset was accompanied by the standard Oppo Find X10. It competes with Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both smartphones are powered by flagship chipsets built on a 2nm process. While the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets Apple's A20 Pro chipset. Both handsets feature triple rear camera systems. However, Oppo's offering is India's first phone to feature three 200-megapixel cameras on the back. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 series handset retains three 48-megapixel shooters.

Here are all the major differences between the newly launched Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max that you must know before you decide which phone is the best for you.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price in India, Colour Options

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The price of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is set at Rs. 1,99,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset will go on sale in India on October 29 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo online store. It is offered in Luna White and Titanium Gray colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: On the other hand, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 2,04,900 and Rs. 2,54,900, respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 2TB model is priced in India at Rs. 3,29,900. The phone is available for purchase in India via the Apple online store in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver colour options.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Design and Display

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sports a similar design to its predecessor. It features a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The phone also gets a pill-shaped island in the top-right corner of the panel, featuring an LED flash and the light sensor. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The screen also offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to a 288Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 ppi pixel density

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max retains the same rectangular rear camera module as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The smartphone continues to sport an LED flash and a LiDAR sensor on the right side of the camera plateau. Certification documents recently revealed that the handset ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the front, it features a smaller Dynamic Island feature, with the Face ID sensor moved to the top-left corner of the screen. The iPhone 18 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology that enables a variable 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features Always-On mode.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Chipset, OS

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The SoC delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. The phone also features an ARM Mali G2 Ultra GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 internal storage. It ships with Oppo's latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is powered by Apple's latest A20 Pro chipset, which is also built on a 2nm process. It features a six-core CPU with two new "Super Cores", delivering 20 percent faster performance, and four new efficiency cores. Apart from this, the chipset features a seven-core GPU, which delivers 40 percent faster graphics performance and increased bandwidth. It also boasts new Neural Accelerators with 2x faster FP8 performance. It features up to 2TB of onboard storage and ships with iOS 27.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Cameras

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is India's first phone to feature a Hasselblad-tuned triple 200-megapixel rear camera system, with LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) Ultra HDR Main shooter with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Moreover, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) camera with a 13mm focal length and autofocus, paired with a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.1) camera with OIS and a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel Ultra-Clear selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also equipped with a triple rear camera unit. It sports a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera. The main camera, for the first time, has been equipped with variable aperture functionality. The iPhone 18 Pro Max also boasts a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. Moreover, the smartphone sports an 18-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus and Centre Stage.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple does not reveal the exact battery capacity of iPhone models. The tech giant claims that the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers up to 45 hours of video playback or up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

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