Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. The iPhone 18 duo come with upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. They run on Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and include the company's new in-house C2 modem. They feature a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with variable aperture. The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to deliver up to 30 hours.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Availability

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at $1199 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000) for the same 256GB storage model.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start at Rs. 1,64,900 and 1,79,900, respectively, for the base 256GB storage variant. It is also offered in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are released in Black, Silver, Glacier, and a new Burgundy colour. Pre-orders for the new phones will begin on September 12, with availability beginning September 18.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ship with iOS 27, with new Apple Intelligence features and the new Siri AI. They offer features like Spatial Reframing, Extend, and upgraded Clean Up. The Pro model features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch display. They have a Super Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion technology and Always-On mode. Both phones have an aluminium unibody. They retain the Action button and Camera Control of the predecessors.

Apple's new A20 Pro processor powers the iPhone 18 Pro series, and this 2nm-generation chip has a six-core CPU with integrated Neural Accelerators, a seven-core GPU and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. The new chip is claimed to offer 50 percent more memory bandwidth than A19 Pro, up to 40 percent faster GPU performance, and double AI processing power.

iPhone 18 Pro

Photo Credit: Apple

Both smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with variable aperture. This marks the first time Apple has brought adjustable aperture control to the iPhone. The new sensor is designed to improve low-light photography. The Camera app on new handsets features Pro Controls, allowing users to manually adjust aperture, shutter speed and white balance. It offers upgraded Photographic Styles. The camera unit also includes a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, they have an 18-megapixel sensor with autofocus and Centre Stage support.

The duo has an Apple Reference Image feature that is designed to validate the authenticity of a photo taken on iPhone 18 Pro models. When a photo is captured in the new Reference mode, the camera captures signed sensor data that Private Cloud Compute develops into an unalterable reference image.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature an updated Dynamic Island, which can now show three Live Activities at the same time. It will also support Face ID for authentication.

For thermal management, the iPhone 18 Pro series boasts a redesigned vapour chamber, and the company says it has three times the surface area of the previous generation. They have a new in-house C2 modem, which Apple says offers improved cellular connectivity, faster uploads than C1X and 15 percent lower energy consumption. It offers mmWave support in the US.

The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to provide up to 36 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to deliver up to 45 hours of video playback in a single charge (eSIM-only versions). The Pro model is rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to last up to 30 hours.

Apple states that the iPhone 18 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in around 15 minutes via a wired connection or around 30 minutes wirelessly. The flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max is claimed to deliver around seven hours of video playback from five minutes of wired charging and up to 30 hours of usage on a full charge.

Apple has also unveiled new Silicone and TechWoven cases, Crossbody Straps, FineWoven Wallets and Wrist Strap accessories for the iPhone 18 Pro series.