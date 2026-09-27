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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Oppo Find X9s and Vivo V70 Elite compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE (left), Oppo Find X9s (centre) and Vivo V70 Elite (right)

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S26 FE has the biggest display
  • Oppo’s Find X9s offers the biggest battery with 7,025mAh capacity
  • Oppo’s Find X9s also offers the best-performing chipset
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Since the dawn of the memory crisis, India's smartphone market has become highly competitive. Manufacturers have to make the right choices to deliver a competitive product at an attractive price point. Unlike the budget and mid-range segments, which have seen significant trimming of hardware features, the premium segment is still better off. But do all of these devices offer better value? We compare the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Oppo Find X9S, and the Vivo V70 Elite to see which offers the best features and hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available in three colourways: Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio.

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo Find X9s starts at Rs. 84,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 94,999. The phone is available in Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky and Midnight Grey colourways.

Vivo V70 Elite: Vivo's V70 Elite starts at Rs. 66,999 for the based 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There's a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 71,999 and a 512GB variant priced at Rs. 1,05,999. The phone is available in Authentic Black and Passion Red colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Software

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The phone can reach 1,900 nits in high brightness mode and supports HDR10+. The phone runs Samsung's One UI 9 out of the box, based on Android 17, and offers 7 years of OS updates and SMRs.

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo FInd X9s has a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,256 x 2,760 pixels. It offers 3,600 nits of peak brightness and is Dolby Vision-certified for streaming content. The phone runs Oppo's ColorOS 16.0 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. Oppo offers 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of SMRs.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite has a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,260 x 2,750 pixels. The display manages 5,000 nits of peak brightness and is HDR10+ certified for streaming content. The Vivo V70 Elite runs OriginOS 6 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. Vivo provides 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of SMRs.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Processor, Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE runs on a 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone has a 4,900mAh lithium-ion battery, which supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo Find X9S runs on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone has a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery which supports 80W wired charging.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite runs on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone has a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery and offers 90W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel 3X zoom telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Selfies are handled by a 12-megapixel camera. The phone measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm and weighs 193g.

Oppo Find X9s: The Oppo Find X9s has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel 3X zoom telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel 120-degree FOV ultrawide camera. A 32-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone measures 157 x 73.9 x 8mm and weighs 202g.

Vivo V70 Elite: Vivo's V70 Elite has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel 3X zoom telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel 115-degree FOV ultrawide camera. The phone measures 157.5 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm or 7.6mm and weighs 187g.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite: Which One Should You Buy?

Of the three devices, Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE will appeal to those who aren't interested in specs or performance but simply need a smartphone that will last and keep working for a long time. Oppo's Find X9S offers the best value and battery life among the three phones, even though Vivo's V70 Elite is the lightest device with the fastest wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs OPPO Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
OPPO Find X9s
OPPO Find X9s
Vivo V70 Elite
Vivo V70 Elite
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.59-inch6.59-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel 32-Ultrapixel 50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity4900mAh7,025mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 17Android 16Android 16
Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 9500sQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Resolution-1,256x2,760 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
GENERAL
BrandSamsungOPPOVivo
ModelGalaxy S26 FEFind X9sV70 Elite
Release dateAugust 27, 2026May 21, 2026February 19, 2026
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaNoYesYes
Body typeMetal--
Dimensions (mm)161.60 x 76.90 x 7.40156.98 x 73.93 x 7.99157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59
Weight (g)193.00202.00194.00
IP ratingIP68IP69IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)49007,0256500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging45W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNoNo
Wireless Charging Type15W--
ColoursBlueberry, Graphite, and PistachioLavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset OrangeAuthentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+-
Screen size (inches)6.706.596.59
Protection typeOther--
Resolution-1,256x2,760 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-460459
HARDWARE
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 2500MediaTek Dimensity 9500sQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM8GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
Expandable storage-NoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4)50-Ultrapixel (f/1.8) + 50-megapixel (f/2.0) + 50-megapixel (f/2.6)50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel (f/2.65) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras333
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)32-Ultrapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front autofocusYesYes-
Front flashNoNoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 17Android 16Android 16
SkinOneUI 9ColorOS 16OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.10Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi 7-Yes-
NFC-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes-
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes-
Temperature sensor-YesYes
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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