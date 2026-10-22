HMD has launched the 2660 Flip Senior Edition, a version of its 2660 Flip feature phone that was introduced in March 2025. The new model builds on the same flip-phone design and basic hardware, but adds an AI companion called Mary through a partnership with inTouch, announced in March this year. Mary can hold conversations, answer questions and play games with older adults, with a dedicated button providing easy access to the service. Unlike the standard model, the Senior Edition includes a five-hour free trial of the AI companion service.

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition Price, Availability

The HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition is priced at GBP 79.99 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the UK and comes in a Cosy Black colour option. The phone includes a five-hour trial of the inTouch AI companion service. After the trial, the service costs GBP 16.90 (roughly Rs. 2,100) per month and can be cancelled at any time.

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition Features, Specifications

The HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition features a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA secondary screen. Its clamshell design allows users to answer calls by opening the phone and end them by closing it. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 32GB using a microSD card. The phone ships with the S30+ operating system out of the box.

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition has a dedicated button to access Mary, the AI companion

Photo Credit: HMD

The phone comes with Mary, an AI companion developed by inTouch specifically for older adults. Users can chat with Mary, ask questions and play games, and it can remember previous conversations to make future interactions feel more personal. Mary also speaks more slowly and gives users time to respond. A dedicated button on the phone allows users to access the companion whenever they want, with the service available 24/7.

For optics, the HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. Audio features include a speaker, two microphones, an FM radio and an MP3 player. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio.

The HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition handset packs a removable 1,450mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 8.1 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also carries an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. It measures 198.9 x 55 x 19mm when closed, and the phone weighs 136.4g.