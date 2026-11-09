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HMD Reportedly Planning to Expand Its Product Ecosystem Beyond Smartphones in 2027

HMD could launch TWS earphones, smartwatches and power banks.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 19:19 IST
HMD Reportedly Planning to Expand Its Product Ecosystem Beyond Smartphones in 2027

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD has introduced several smartphones and feature phones to the market

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Highlights
  • HMD is reportedly planning to expand its ecosystem
  • These products are said to include portable fans and pocket Wi-Fi devices
  • HMD currently sells smartphones and feature phones under its own brand
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HMD has introduced many smartphones and feature phones, with its latest launch being the 2660 Flip Senior Edition. A new leak suggests that HMD is gearing up to expand its presence in the consumer electronics market with new products beyond smartphones. HMD currently sells smartphones and feature phones under its own brand. The company is said to launch new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products and wearables. 

HMD Reportedly Plans Expansion

Tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) on X claimed that HMD is set to expand its ecosystem beyond smartphones starting in 2027. The Finnish company is said to launch portable fans, pocket Wi-Fi devices, TWS earphones, smartwatches and power banks.

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HMD could also launch accessories such as smart plugs and data cables to enter the smart home accessories market. However, the company has not officially confirmed the expansion plans. The leak does not reveal the name of the products, and it's not clear if the devices will be launched under the HMD brand.

If the leaked plans materialise, the move could help HMD compete in additional consumer electronics categories

HMD recently launched the 2660 Flip Senior Edition for GBP 79.99 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the UK. The new handset is based on the 2660 Flip, which debuted in March 2025, and retains its familiar clamshell design and core hardware. It has an AI-powered companion called Mary, developed in collaboration with inTouch.

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition features a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA secondary screen. It runs on a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 32GB through a microSD card. It ships with the S30+ operating system.

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. It has a removable 1,450mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 8.1 hours of talk time. The phone has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

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Further reading: HMD
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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