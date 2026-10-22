Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 laptops have been launched in India. New Yoga series laptops run on the Nvidia RTX Spark superchip. New AI PCs feature OLED displays. The new Lenovo laptops also feature Lenovo Powerhub and Lenovo AI Engine+. Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 features a convertible design. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n features a 15.3-inch 2.5K display, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 has a larger 16-inch 2.8K panel. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n has a 92.5Wh battery. The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 features a 99.9Wh battery.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Price in India

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n price in India starts at Rs. 3,19,990. It will go on sale through Lenovo's official website and select retail outlets. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 starts at Rs. 3,54,990. It will be sold exclusively through Lenovo.com.

The Yoga Pro 9n comes in Thunder Grey, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 is offered in Cosmic Blue.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n features a 15.3-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) PureSight Pro OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 165Hz. The screen offers up to 1,100 nits of peak HDR brightness. It supports Dolby Vision. A glass touchscreen is available as an option.

The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 has a larger 16-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) PureSight Pro OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz. The display offers up to 1,100 nits of peak HDR brightness and supports Dolby Vision.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Both laptops run on the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X platform, with configurations featuring an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU. They use an Nvidia Grace CPU.

Both models run Windows 11. The Yoga Pro 9n supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory. The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. The Yoga Pro 9n includes two SSD slots, supporting up to 4TB. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1, on the other hand, supports up to a 1TB SSD.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n has a 9.2-megapixel MIPI IR camera. The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 also features a 9.2-megapixel MIPI IR camera. Both laptops support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. They include Yoga Pen Gen 2.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n has four Lenovo speakers, comprising two 2W tweeters and two 2W woofers. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 features a six-speaker setup with two 2W tweeters and four 2W woofers, and three 3D noise-cancelling microphones. Both laptops have Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n packs a 92.5Wh battery, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 houses a 99.9Wh battery. Both support Rapid Charge Express, which the company claims can provide up to three hours of use with 15 minutes of charging. They feature a 1.5mm key travel keyboard and a haptic Force Pad with pen support.