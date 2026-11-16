The HMD 2320 Flip 4G is reportedly in the works. This feature phone could be inching towards an official launch, as possible specifications have leaked online. The upcoming flip-style feature phone is tipped to come with GPS-based real-time tracking. The HMD 2320 Flip 4G is expected to feature two displays and a Unisoc chipset. The handset could offer push-to-talk communication and a dedicated SOS function.

HMD 2320 Flip 4G Specifications Leaked Online

Tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) on X suggested the key specifications of the HMD 2320 Flip 4G. It is said to feature a 2.4-inch primary LCD panel and a 1.77-inch external display. It could run on a Unisoc T127 processor, paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. The onboard storage reportedly supports expansion up to 32GB via a microSD card.

The HMD 2320 Flip 4G is said to offer GPS-based real-time tracking and push-to-talk communication. It is likely to offer a dedicated SOS button. The upcoming device is tipped to support docking functionality and hearing aid compatibility (HAC), suggesting that it may be designed for senior citizens. For optics, it is said to feature a 0.3-megapixel camera.

The HMD 2320 Flip 4G could pack a 1,450mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support. Connectivity options are expected to include Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is also said to support 4G LTE networks through a single nano-SIM slot.

The leaked specifications suggest that the HMD 2320 Flip 4G shares much of the hardware with the HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition, which was launched in select global markets last month. The latter costs GBP 79.99 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the UK. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA secondary screen. It runs on a Unisoc T107 SoC. The existing model does not offer GPS tracking and push-to-talk functionality.