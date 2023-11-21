MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled the Dimensity 8300 as the company's latest processor for Android smartphones. Built on TSMC's advanced second-generation 4nm process technology, it features 20 percent improved performance and 30 percent less power consumption over its predecessor. The company's new chipset offers full generative AI support, including large language models (LLMs) and technology such as Stable Diffusion. The chip supports up 320-megapixel cameras and 5G network downlink speeds of up to 5.17Gbps, according to the company.

The newly unveiled Dimensity 8300 mobile processor is an octa-core chip with four Arm Cortex-A715 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, clocked at 3.35GHz and 2.2GHz, respectively. It supports LPDDR5x member and UFS 4 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support. Previous benchmark scores suggest that this chip can keep up with Qualcomm's second most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In addition to the aforementioned CPU improvements, the chip has a Mali-G615 GPU that is claimed to use 55 percent less power while offering 60 percent improved performance over last year's model. The chip also features MediaTek's HyperEngine game technology that monitors device temperature and keeps device from running hot during gaming sessions, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 features an Imagiq 980 ISP that is claimed to offer 4K60fps HDR with support for longer video recording, due to improvements to power consumption. it supports smartphone cameras with a maximum resolution of 320 megapixels.

MediaTek has equipped the Dimensity 8300 with an APU 780 AI processor with a similar architecture as the more advanced Dimensity 9300 chipset, leading to a 2x and 3.3x increase in performance in INT/FP16 computation and AI performance, respectively. Meanwhile, it supports on-device generative AI technology with up to 10 billion parameters as well as support for Stable Diffusion, according to the chipmaker.

On the connectivity front, the new Dimensity 8300 has a 3GPP Release-16 modem with 5G and 4G LTE support. The chipset also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 support, along with GPS, GLONASS, and NavIC support for satellite-based navigation.

According to MediaTek, 5G handsets running on the newly unveiled Dimensity 8300 chip will be launched before the end of the year. The chip is expected to compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips. While specific models featuring the MediaTek chip are yet to be announced, we can expect to see smartphone makers announce upcoming models featuring the mobile chipset in the coming weeks and months.

