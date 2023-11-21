iPhone 16 series is expected to arrive next year, but numerous leaks have already begun to surface online, giving us an idea of what to expect from Apple's next flagship phones. Most recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated his claim that both the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature Apple's tetraprism telephoto lens with improved zoom capabilities. This year the Cupertino giant included a new tetraprism lens system with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling support for 5x optical zoom. The smaller ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, on the other hand, supports 3x optical zoom.

TF International Securities analyst in a new blog post on Tuesday claimed that Apple would include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro next year. In the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple only equipped one model with a new telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom and a focal length of 120mm — the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that offers 3x zoom. This is in line with Kuo's previous claims.

The addition of a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro would lead to a 160 percent year-on-year growth for Apple's smartphones, with the inclusion of the camera on both models in 2024, according to Kuo, who adds that lens manufacturer Largan is the exclusive supplier of quadruple reflex periscope camera lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the production yield was at only 40 percent. Kuo says that Largan has now significantly improved its yield rate to 70 percent or above.

Further, he states that Apple and Huawei are the two fastest-growing brands in global periscope camera smartphone shipments in 2024. Largan will be the primary supplier of periscope lenses for Apple and Huawei in 2024. Huawei's P70, P70 Pro and P70 Art, which are expected to go into production in the first half of next year, will also feature periscope cameras.

Besides cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro models might bring display upgrades as well. As per a recent report, Apple could pack a 6.27-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.86-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro models could use 120Hz displays based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are said to maintain 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch displays with 60Hz refresh rate, respectively.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.