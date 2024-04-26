Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call

Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call

The Switch Here feature on Google Meet is available for all Google Workspace and personal Google account holders.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024 17:27 IST
Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call

Photo Credit: Google

Earlier, Google added a feature to Google Meet that allowed hosts to pin up to three participants

Highlights
  • The Google Meet Switch Here feature has begun gradually rolling out
  • The feature replaces the Join Now button with Switch Here
  • The feature will be available for Google Meet on the web and phones
Advertisement

Google Meet is getting a new feature that will make it easier for users to switch between two different devices while on a call. The new feature, dubbed Switch Here, will remove the need to end the call from one device and rejoin from a different device, making the process seamless. The tech giant has made the feature available for both Workspace accounts as well personal account holders. Notably, earlier this year Google introduced a new feature for its videoconferencing app which allowed hosts and co-hosts to pin up to three participants on the screen.

Making the announcement via its Workspace blog post, Google said, “Beginning today, you can smoothly transfer between devices while on a Google Meet call without hanging up and rejoining[..]You'll notice the new “Switch here” option when joining a meeting on your laptop, which will switch the call from your mobile devices while maintaining an ongoing conversation and without worrying about missing important information.”

The post also shared a quick video demo of the feature and it works fairly straightforward. If a user has joined a call using their smartphone or laptop, they can open the meeting link on the other device which will now show a Switch Here button instead of ‘Join Now'. Once it is clicked, the app will seamlessly switch the user from one device to the other, without showing the transition to other participants.

This is a handy feature for those who have to attend meetings while they are travelling or are not near a computer. Instead of delaying the meeting because of the device unavailability, they can simply join from their phone and switch as they reach their primary device. While this feature is available to Google Workspace users who are paid subscribers, this feature is free to use and is also available to personal account holders.

Google has been adding new features to make its videoconferencing app more convenient to use. In February, the platform received a new feature that allows the host or co-host to pin up to three participants. This tool is designed to help participants easily locate the speakers in large meetings.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29

Related Stories

Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. HMD to Bring Self-Branded Smartphone to India; More Details on April 29
  3. Snapdragon X Elite Beats Apple's M3 Chip in This Geekbench Test
  4. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Debuts in India
  5. Samsung Might Hold Its Next Galaxy Unpacked Event on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Introduces ‘Switch Here’ Feature That Lets Users Switch Devices Without Leaving a Call
  2. HMD's Self-Branded Smartphone to Launch in India; Details to Be Revealed on April 29
  3. Google Gemini Reportedly Expands to Android 10 to Support Older Smartphones
  4. Realme C65 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update Tipped to Bring a Video AI Feature for Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Snapdragon X Elite Surfaces on Geekbench, Beats Apple's M3 Chip in Multi-Core Test
  7. Spotify Says Apple Has Rejected Its App Update With Price Information for EU Users
  8. Lava O2 Now Available in Royal Gold Colour Option in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs, Dedicated Copilot Key in India
  10. Google and Samsung Confirm Collaboration for ‘Exciting’ AI-Powered Experiences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »