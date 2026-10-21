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Moto G47 Power 5G May Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera; Price Tipped

The Moto G47 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 October 2026 09:21 IST
Moto G47 Power 5G May Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera; Price Tipped

Moto G37 Power 5G comes in Pantone-certified Capri, Impenetrable, and Nautical Blue shades

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Highlights
  • The Moto G47 Power 5G may cost EUR 270 for the 4GB RAM variant
  • Tipster claims it could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
  • The handset is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 30W charging
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Motorola's budget-focused G-series could be expanded with a new model. According to a tipster, the launch of the Moto G47 Power 5G is on the cards for the European market. While an official announcement has yet to be made, details about the handset, including its design, key specifications, and price, have surfaced online. It is said to feature a MediaTek chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The purported Moto G47 Power 5G could ship with Android 16 out of the box.

Moto G47 Power 5G Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Moto G47 Power 5G is tipped to cost EUR 270 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who shared the purported specifications and pricing details online, this is the expected price for the European market.

The leaked renders show the handset in two colour options, which appear to be cyan and dark grey. Their official marketing names have yet to be revealed.

Moto G47 Power 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G47 Power 5G is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a resolution of 720 x 1,604 pixels. The panel is also said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, it could be identical to other Moto G-series phones, with a rectangular camera island positioned in the top-left corner.

Under the hood, the purported handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process. The SoC has an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz.

On the optics front, the Moto G47 Power 5G is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup. It may comprise a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it is tipped to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Moto G47 Power 5G could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. The smartphone is also tipped to ship with Android 16 out of the box and carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. According to the leak, the Moto G47 Power 5G will measure 166 x 77 x 9mm.

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Further reading: Moto G47 Power 5G, Moto G47 Power 5G Price, Moto G47 Power 5G Specifications, Moto G47 Power 5G Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Moto G47 Power 5G May Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera; Price Tipped
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