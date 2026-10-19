Vivo V80 FE is expected to join the company's V80 series soon. Vivo has not yet confirmed its existence or its launch timeline, but the Vivo V80 FE has reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The listing suggests Vivo may be preparing to introduce the handset soon. The upcoming phone will succeed the Vivo V70 FE, which was launched earlier this year in the country with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

Vivo V80 FE Spotted on BIS Certification

As reported by 91Mobiles, an unannounced Vivo smartphone bearing model number V2624 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in India. The model number is believed to be associated with the Vivo V80 FE.

The BIS listing for the Vivo V80 FE points to a possible India launch, but it does not disclose any hardware specifications.

The Vivo V80 FE is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 FE, which was released in April this year starting at Rs. 37,999. The new handset will join the Vivo V80 series, which recently expanded with the launch of the standard Vivo V80 in India. The Vivo V80 FE is likely to be an affordable model in the V80 family.

The Vivo V80 came with a price tag of Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the Vivo V80 has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Vivo V80 features a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It has an IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Vivo V70 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other key specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, a dual rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and IP68 and IP69 ratings. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.