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Vivo X500 Ultra Leak Reveals Launch Timeline, Chipset, Display and Key Specifications

Vivo X500 Ultra might arrive as the fourth model in the flagship Vivo X500 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 17:35 IST
Vivo X500 Ultra Leak Reveals Launch Timeline, Chipset, Display and Key Specifications

Vivo X500 Ultra will succeed the Vivo X300 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Ultra could feature three 200-megapixel cameras
  • Vivo X500 Ultra might offer multiple upgrades over its predecessor
  • Vivo recently confirmed that the Vivo X500 Ultra will be launched next ye
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Vivo launched the X500 series in China last month. The lineup currently includes three models, namely the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company recently confirmed it has started work on the fourth model, the Vivo X500 Ultra, which will sit above the Pro Max. Now, key details about the Vivo X500 Ultra have surfaced online, including its launch timeline and key specifications. The phone will reportedly be powered by the recently released Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset. It might also carry three 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline, Key Specifications (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed key details about an unspecified “Ultra-large” model in a smartphone lineup. Gizmochina reports that the details are for the Vivo X500 Ultra, the tech firm's rumoured flagship smartphone. The handset is expected to launch in China between March and April next year. The smartphone is said to bring multiple upgrades over its predecessor, including a new chipset and camera configuration.

For reference, the new Vivo X500 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process. The SoC features two prime cores, which deliver a peak clock speed of up to 5GHz. If this is true, it would be the first phone in the lineup to feature a Snapdragon SoC, as the Vivo X500 Pro Max gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Apart from this, the Vivo X500 Ultra will reportedly launch with a 6.85-inch LTPO BOE display, which might offer “2K+” resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen could be surrounded by relatively thin bezels and rounded corners. The phone will also boast a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, the leaker claims.

Recently, Vivo's Vice President of Product, Huang Tao, reportedly told a publication that Vivo will launch the Vivo X500 Ultra in China next year. The smartphone will join the recently launched Vivo X500Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, replacing the Pro Max as the company's new flagship.

Further, the Vivo X500 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera system, featuring three 200-megapixel shooters with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch, and 1/1.4-inch sensors. The 1/1.12-inch sensor could be the telephoto camera. However, the company has not yet confirmed these details.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Ultra, Vivo, Vivo X500 Ultra Launch, Vivo X500 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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