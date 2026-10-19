Vivo launched the X500 series in China last month. The lineup currently includes three models, namely the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company recently confirmed it has started work on the fourth model, the Vivo X500 Ultra, which will sit above the Pro Max. Now, key details about the Vivo X500 Ultra have surfaced online, including its launch timeline and key specifications. The phone will reportedly be powered by the recently released Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset. It might also carry three 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline, Key Specifications (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed key details about an unspecified “Ultra-large” model in a smartphone lineup. Gizmochina reports that the details are for the Vivo X500 Ultra, the tech firm's rumoured flagship smartphone. The handset is expected to launch in China between March and April next year. The smartphone is said to bring multiple upgrades over its predecessor, including a new chipset and camera configuration.

For reference, the new Vivo X500 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process. The SoC features two prime cores, which deliver a peak clock speed of up to 5GHz. If this is true, it would be the first phone in the lineup to feature a Snapdragon SoC, as the Vivo X500 Pro Max gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Apart from this, the Vivo X500 Ultra will reportedly launch with a 6.85-inch LTPO BOE display, which might offer “2K+” resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen could be surrounded by relatively thin bezels and rounded corners. The phone will also boast a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, the leaker claims.

Recently, Vivo's Vice President of Product, Huang Tao, reportedly told a publication that Vivo will launch the Vivo X500 Ultra in China next year. The smartphone will join the recently launched Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, replacing the Pro Max as the company's new flagship.

Further, the Vivo X500 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera system, featuring three 200-megapixel shooters with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch, and 1/1.4-inch sensors. The 1/1.12-inch sensor could be the telephoto camera. However, the company has not yet confirmed these details.