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Samsung Galaxy F70 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2026 12:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G features an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G supports 25W wired fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G features a triple rear camera unit
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Samsung Galaxy F70 5G was launched in India earlier this week. The smartphone joined the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, arriving as the third model in the lineup. On Tuesday, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G became available for purchase via an e-commerce platform. The company is offering instant discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses to customers, allowing them to get the handset at a relatively low price. The Galaxy F70 5G is offered in two colour options. It is powered by an Exynos chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also carries a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India, Offers

In India, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model, with 6GB of RAM and the same storage as the base variant, is priced at Rs. 22,999.

The handset is currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 with the HDFC Bank credit card. Alternatively, customers can get a cashback of Rs. 1,000 with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The company is also allowing buyers to exchange their old device for up to Rs. 15,900.

Moreover, the new Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is offered in two colour options, namely Bold Black and Vivid Violet. Both RAM and storage configurations are available in the two shades.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G ships with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. The smartphone supports dual 5G SIMs, too. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U sAMOLED display, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F70 5G also ships with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The tech giant claims that the handset ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the new Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset. It features six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset also gets an ARM Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm and weighs about 192g.

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Samsung Galaxy F70 5G

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1330
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G First Sale, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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