The Galaxy S27 series is expected to arrive in 2027 as Samsung's next–generation flagship lineup. In recent weeks, details about their displays, designs, and hardware configurations have already begun to surface online. The lineup is rumoured to comprise four models, with Galaxy S27 Ultra sitting at the top. Newly surfaced screen protector images offer a closer look at the expected form factors of three upcoming handsets. Meanwhile, a tipster has also talked about rising component costs influencing memory configurations, storage options, and pricing of Samsung's upcoming flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Ultra Display Sizes, Design Details

Screen protector images for the Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra have surfaced online. According to a SammyGuru report, these offer a glimpse at their expected display sizes and front designs. The images reportedly show clear privacy-tempered glass protectors for all three models. Third-party accessories for the upcoming flagship series have also reportedly appeared on various e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S27 series screen protectors

Photo Credit: SammyGuru

The standard Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to feature a 6.27-inch display, making it the smallest model in the lineup. The Galaxy S27+ could sport a 6.66-inch panel, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a larger 6.89-inch display.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a Galaxy S27 Pro, which could sit between the standard and Plus models in terms of screen size. The handset is expected to feature a 6.47-inch display. The images, however, do not include this model.

According to SammyGuru, the images suggest that Samsung is not planning significant changes to the front design of its upcoming flagship smartphones. Their overall shapes appear similar to those of their predecessors. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is, however, expected to feature slightly slimmer bezels compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Separately, tipster @kro_roe on X has shared potential RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming Samsung flagships. These options are reportedly still being finalised as Samsung evaluates rising component costs.

The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could be offered with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage. The tipster claims a higher-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is under consideration as well.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra, meanwhile, could offer 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage, alongside a top-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The 1TB configuration is expected to remain exclusive to the Ultra model.

The tipster also suggests that Samsung could introduce different UFS storage versions across the lineup to manage semiconductor costs. The company may also increase prices across the series or scale back storage upgrade promotions, which have traditionally offered buyers additional storage at no extra cost.

Lastly, other launch benefits could remain similar to those offered with the previous generation. These may include discounts on Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch devices, charger coupons, and Google subscription services for six to 12 months.