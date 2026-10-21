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Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Motorola Razr Flex 27 is expected to launch the tech firm’s first wide-folding smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 16:13 IST
Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Motorola Razr Flex 27 will be the company's second book-style foldable

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Highlights
  • Motorola first teased the wide-folding phone in September
  • Motorola Razr Flex 27 might feature 12GB of RAM
  • Motorola Razr Flex 27 could ship with Android 17
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Motorola first teased the launch of its first wide-folding smartphone minutes after the launch of the iPhone Duo, Apple's first passport-style foldable. This year, the wide-folding phone category has seen a lot of action with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Xiaomi 18 Fold, apart from the iPhone Duo. Motorola has already confirmed that it is ready to enter the category. Recently, the key specifications, features, and design renders of the handset surfaced online, along with the rumoured moniker “Motorola Razr Flex”. Now, the foldable has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with a slightly different name.

Motorola Razr Flex 27 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The first wide-folding handset from Motorola has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the moniker Motorola Razr Flex 27. The listing reveals that the foldable will be powered by a chipset with the model number QTI SM8845. This model number belongs to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm, which also powers the Motorola Signature and some mid-range phones from other OEMs, like OnePlus and iQOO.

According to the listing, the chipset of the Motorola Razr Flex 27 will feature six efficiency cores clocked at 3.4GHz and two performance cores, which deliver a peak clock speed of up to 3.8GHz. The phone also appears to have 10.96GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM. It might ship with a new Hello UI version, which could be based on Android 17. The handset managed to score 2,669 and 8,837 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests. More details are expected to be revealed by the company in the coming months.

Recently, a report highlighted that the company will name its wide-folding phone the Motorola Razr Flex, which is slightly different from the moniker spotted on Geekbench's website. It will reportedly go on sale in select global markets in two Pantone-curated colour options, namely Coriander and Dark Botanical Garden. It is said to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Motorola Razr Flex 27 will reportedly be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offer Qi2 25W wireless fast charging support. The phone might sport a 6.92-inch OLED foldable screen on the inside with a 1,728 x 2,364 pixels resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content. It could also get a 4.97-inch OLED cover display with 1,736 x 1,140 pixels resolution.

For optics, the Motorola Razr Flex 27 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, offering up to 30x digital zoom. It might also sport a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to ship with IP48 and IP49 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Flex 27, Motorola, Motorola Razr Flex 27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch
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