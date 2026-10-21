Realme C01 was recently spotted on multiple certification databases, hinting at an imminent launch of the budget C series smartphone. Now, the handset has been listed on an online retailer's website in Vietnam, revealing key details about it, including the pricing, key specifications, features, colour options, and design. The Realme C01 has been listed with three colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The phone appears to feature a Unisoc chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It might also sport a single rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera island. The Realme C01 will feature a 6.8-inch display, the listing suggests.

Realme C01 Price, Specifications (Expected)

An upcoming Realme handset has been listed on The Gioi Di Dong website in Vietnam. The handset has been listed with a price tag of VND 59,90,000 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Black, Grey, and Orange colour options. Further, the listing hints that the phone will be launched soon in select global markets.

Realme C01 appears in three colour options

Photo Credit: The Gioi Di Dong

In terms of specifications, the Realme C01 appears with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) LCD touchscreen, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits peak brightness. The screen will ship with Panda Glass protection. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which features six efficiency cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two performance cores, delivering a clock speed of up to 1.8GHz.

The Realme C01 is also shown to feature an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. For optics, the Realme C01 is listed with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back, paired with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset could support up to 1080p/ 30 fps video recording. It will ship with an unspecified Android 16-based ColorOS or Realme UI version.

Lastly, the upcoming Realme C01 is shown to feature a 6,500mAh Titan battery and support 15W wired charging. The dual-SIM handset could also support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone appears to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security. It might also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.