Motorola recently teased a new foldable smartphone with a short and wide form factor, hinting at a new passport-style foldable. The handset was teased minutes after Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, the first book-style foldable from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Now, new details about the upcoming Motorola foldable have surfaced online, including the internal name, display, and chipset, which is expected to compete with the iPhone Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The handset is said to go on sale in select global markets in two Pantone-curated colour options. Moreover, the foldable might sport a pill-shaped rear camera island.

Motorola Razr Flex Specifications, Features (Expected)

Android Headlines has published key details about Motorola's upcoming wide-folding handset. According to the report, the tech firm is internally calling the handset “Razr Flex”. The concept renders of the phone, based on leaked sketches, have also been shared, which suggest that the passport-style foldable will sport a flat rear panel with a pill-shaped camera module placed at the top. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone's right flap.

Moreover, the Motorola Razr Flex will reportedly be available for purchase in select global markets in two colour options, namely Pantone Coriander and Pantone Dark Botanical Garden. In terms of specifications, Motorola's upcoming foldable is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 3.8GHz. It is said to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Razr Flex might pack a 6,000mAh battery

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Apart from this, the Motorola Razr Flex is expected to launch with a 5,000mAh battery and support Qi2 25W wireless fast charging. It could sport a 6.92-inch OLED foldable display on the inside with a 1,728 x 2,364 pixels resolution, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, along with support for HDR10+ content. On the outside, the Motorola Razr Flex is said to feature a 4.97-inch OLED cover screen with 1,736 x 1,140 pixels resolution.

Further, the report highlights that the Motorola Razr Flex will ship with IP48 + IP49 ratings for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, it is said to support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. The phone could run on Android 17. It could carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera, offering up to 30x digital zoom, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset might measure 110 x 149 x 5.8mm in unfolded state, and 110 x 76 x 12.6mm in folded state, while weighing about 215g.

As previously mentioned, Motorola first teased the launch of a new passport-style foldable on September 9, showing the silhouette of the handset. The phone is teased to sport a flat hinge and a visible crease in the middle of its foldable display. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.