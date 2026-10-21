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Oppo Wide-Folding Phone Tipped to Feature New MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series Chipset: Expected Specifications

Oppo wide-folding phone will reportedly be marketed as the Oppo Reno X.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 15:02 IST
Oppo Wide-Folding Phone Tipped to Feature New MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series Chipset: Expected Specifications

Oppo Find N6 is the company's current flagship foldable

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Highlights
  • Oppo wide-folding phone could pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Oppo wide-folding phone might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the launch of the new foldable
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Oppo Find N6 is the current flagship book-style foldable from the tech firm, which was launched in China earlier this year. Recently, various reports suggested that the smartphone maker has started working on a new wide-folding handset. The new book-style foldable will reportedly be marketed as the Oppo Reno X. While the company has yet to confirm its launch, new details about the passport-style foldable have surfaced online, revealing its chipset, battery, and camera configuration. This comes shortly after the display features of Oppo's wide-folding phone leaked. It is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset, paired with an 8,000mAh battery.

Oppo Wide-Folding Phone Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of an upcoming wide-folding phone. While the leaker does not specify the name of the handset, GSMArena reports that the details belong to Oppo's rumoured wide-folding phone. The foldable will reportedly be powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which was recently released by the chipmaker.

The MediaTek SoC features four ARM C1-Pro efficiency cores 2.7GHz, three ARM C1-Premium performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime ARM C1-Ultra core delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz. The chipset also powers the recently launched Vivo X500 and Oppo Find X10. Apart from this, the leaker says that the Oppo wide-folding phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery.

For optics, the rumoured Oppo wide-folding smartphone will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera unit. It might sport a 200-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung HPE sensor, paired with a 200-megapixel secondary camera with a Samsung HP5 sensor. It could be called the Oppo Reno X. The company is expected to soon reveal these details.

As previously mentioned, the display features of the phone recently surfaced online. The Oppo wide-folding handset will reportedly sport a 6.35-inch flat cover display with a 1,440 x 2,560 pixels resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be rated as either 1.5K or 2K. The foldable is also said to boast an 8T LTPO panel and the same pixel density as a 1.5K resolution display. The phone could also get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno X, Oppo, Oppo Wide Folding Phone
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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