Poco X8s was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The new smartphone is the latest addition to the Poco X8 lineup, arriving as a compact model. The handset is currently on sale via an e-commerce platform in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It boasts a 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It packs a 6,330mAh battery. Moreover, the handset carries a triple rear camera unit.

Poco X8s Price, Availability

Poco X8s price starts at VND 1,15,00,000 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at VND 1,40,00,000 (about Rs. 51,000). The new smartphone is currently on sale in Vietnam via Shopee. The Poco X8s is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Poco X8s Specifications, Features

The Poco X8s is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone sports a 6.35-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,656 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 1.18mm thick bezels, and a 19.6:9 aspect ratio. It also ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Poco X8s is Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It features four efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz, three performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.8GHz. The phone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Poco X8s carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.77) main shooter, offering a Light Fusion 800 sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Moreover, the Poco X8s boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco X8s packs a 6,330mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS for connectivity. The phone is 8.06mm thick and weighs about 187g.