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iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Teased

iQOO Neo 12 is confirmed to come in three colour options and will have a metal frame.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 15:28 IST
iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 12 will run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 12 is set to launch in China later this month,
  • Contest colour variant features a new textured finish on the rear panel
  • The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 9,000mAh battery
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iQOO has finally announced the launch date of Neo 12 in China. The company has also confirmed the phone's design and colour options ahead of the launch. The upcoming gaming-focused smartphone will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and the company's Q3 gaming chip. The iQOO  Neo 12 will also have an Ice Dome active cooling system. The iQOO Neo 12 is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery. Additionally, a live image of the iQOO Neo 12 has leaked online.

iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date, Design Teased

iQOO Neo 12 is scheduled to launch in China on October 28 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Sales will begin shortly after the launch event. The company has revealed that the upcoming phone will be available in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Shadow Black variant has a silver finish, while Frost Blade Blue has a pale blue shade. The Contest colour variant features a new textured finish on the rear panel with a flowing light effect. The company has collaborated with the China Academy of Art to design the new device.  The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a polished metal frame. The official renders show the phone with a large, square-shaped rear camera module with rounded corners. The camera island has two vertically stacked lenses, with the flash placed just outside it.

The rear camera module of the iQOO Neo 12 has a "Monster Inside" branding and a round mesh grille next to the lenses. The handset has exhaust vents on the right side of the frame.

Additionally, alleged live images of the iQOO Neo 12 have surfaced on Weibo. The leaked render is the Frost Blade Blue variant.

The iQOO Neo 12 is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, alongside the company's Q3 gaming chip. It will have an integrated cooling fan and an Ice Dome active cooling system. It is speculated to come with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 12 will succeed the iQOO Neo 11, which debuted in October last year. The upcoming phone is currently available for pre-booking on Vivo China's website.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Neo 12 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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