The Vivo Y600 is now scheduled to launch in China on October 30. Vivo has announced that the device will feature a 10,000mAh battery with and offer two days of battery life. Vivo has also demonstrated the phone's capabilities by putting it through a battery test. The phone, according to brand, has already managed a Guinness World Record for its battery life. The phone could be a rebranded version of the Vivo V80 Lite, which was recently launched in Malaysia.

Vivo Y600 Launch, Colourways and Battery Confirmed

In a Weibo post, Vivo announced that it will launch the Y600 in China on October 30. The phone in the attached image is shown in white and purple colours. The image highlights the phone's design, with flat sides and a slightly raised camera module. The camera module reveals a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

In another Weibo post, Vivo also announced that its Y600 has won a Guinness World Record for battery life. The phone reportedly managed 32 hours and 37 minutes in a live-streaming test. The image also mentions that the test was conducted on August 11 this year.

The Vivo Y600 reminds us of the Vivo V80 Lite, which was announced in Malaysia in September 2026. The V80 Lite has a similar design, save for the gold ring surrounding the camera module.

The Vivo V80 Lite has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel. The phone offers an IP68 + IP69 dust- and water-resistance rating. The V80 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, which offers a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. There's up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 10,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging. The Vivo V80 Lite was launched in 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. The phone is available in Black, Green and Pink colourways.

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