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  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launched Globally With 10,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Availability, Features

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launched Globally With 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Availability, Features

Vivo V80 Lite 5G is set to go on sale in select global markets via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 16:18 IST
Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launched Globally With 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Availability, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V80 Lite 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G is offered in three colour options
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G ships with the latest OriginOS 6
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Vivo V80 Lite 5G was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the first phone in the company's V80 series. The handset has arrived globally soon after it was launched in Pakistan with significantly different specifications and design. The global model of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will be available for purchase soon in three colour options. The handset boasts a 10,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G also carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main camera.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Price, Availability

Vivo V80 Lite 5G price and exact sale date are yet to be revealed by the company. However, the smartphone will be available for purchase in 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset will go on sale via the Vivo Malaysia online store in Black, Green, and Pink colour options.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 449 pixel density, Q10+ luminescent material, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The tech firm claims that the Vivo V80 Lite 5G is IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

A 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset powers the Vivo V80 Lite 5G, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The top-of-the-line model also offers Dual View video mode.

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope. It measures 163.9×76.5×8.59mm and weighs about 224g.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G (2026)

Vivo V80 Lite 5G (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo V80 Lite 5G, Vivo, Vivo V80 Lite 5G Price, Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launch, Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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