Apple's iPhone Duo Hands-On Video Shows Soft Spot Around Display Crease

Apple's iPhone Duo has drawn attention after a hands-on video showed its foldable display dipping slightly when pressed near the crease. With pre-orders already open, the footage has raised questions about how Apple has built the screen and whether the softer area could affect its durability with regular use. The video shows how the display responds to pressure, but does not establish whether this behaviour is intentional or points to a potential design issue.

iPhone Duo Display Appears Soft Around the Crease

A video shared by Weibo user Kang shows the the inner display of the iPhone Duo dipping slightly when pressed near the crease. The post author says the same thing can be seen on multiple units, raising questions about whether this is simply how the display is designed.

According to the post, the softer area above the hinge could provide extra cushioning and help the display handle temperature changes, when materials expand in the heat and contract in the cold. Since the area is limited to the space above the hinge, Kang does not expect it to make much difference to how the phone feels to use.

However, if the surface polymer layer is too soft to withstand repeated pressure, it could develop marks over time. Kang says Apple may have already found a solution and suggests that the outer layer could even be replaceable. These are only possibilities based on conversations with professionals, and Kang admits the information may not be entirely accurate. For now, it is difficult to tell whether the softness is a clever design choice or something that could cause problems down the line.

iPhone Duo Specifications, Features

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display with a Nano Texture finish that helps cut down reflections and makes the crease less noticeable. Apple has used a custom polymer layer topped with high-strength glass for the foldable screen. The 5.4-inch outer display is also a Super Retina XDR panel, with Ceramic Shield protection on the cover display and rear panel.

Under the hood, the iPhone Duo runs on Apple's A20 Pro chipset and ships with iOS 27. Its software includes features such as Split View multitasking, app pairing and app switching, designed to make better use of the larger screen. For photos, the phone has two 48-megapixel rear cameras and two 12-megapixel front-facing cameras. The book-style foldable handset also supports MagSafe wireless charging.

The iPhone Duo will go on sale in India on October 23, starting at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant.