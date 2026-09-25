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Vivo S2 FE Box Price and Storage Variant Leak Ahead of India Launch

The key specifications of the Vivo S2 FE were revealed in an earlier leak

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 11:36 IST
Vivo S2 FE Box Price and Storage Variant Leak Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S2 FE could be a rebranded Vivo V80 Lite (pictured) for India

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 was launched in India in August
  • The phone was priced at Rs. 39,999 for the base storage variant
  • The box price of the Vivo S2 FE model has now emerged
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The Vivo V80 is set to launch on October 6 in India; news about a Vivo S2 FE model has also emerged online. A recent leak revealed the detailed specifications of this unannounced device, along with an expected price tag. The same leak also revealed the Vivo S2 FE's colourways. A new source has revealed the Vivo S2 FE's box price and storage variant. The phone was previously spotted on Geekbench and certain certification websites. News about the Vivo S2 FE has emerged about two months after the launch of the standard Vivo S2 model in India.

Vivo V80 Box Price and Storage Variant Revealed

XperPick has reportedly sourced details on the upcoming Vivo smartphone's price and variants. According to the report, the phone will have a box price of Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also revealed were the colour options. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly be available in three colourways: Stellar Green, Zen White and Titan Black. Compared with the earlier leak, the Zen White colourway is a new addition. The report also revealed the Vivo S2 FE's specifications, which appear to match those shared in the previous leak.

According to a previous report, the Vivo S2 FE will launch alongside the Vivo V80, which is now confirmed for October 6. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly get a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution display. It will use an AMOLED display and may have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo S2 FE may get a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor. It will also include a 2-megapixel rear camera. The previous leak did not specify its purpose. It will use a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The highlight of the Vivo S2 FE will be a 10,000mAh battery, which supports 44W charging. Its design, which appeared in the previous leak, looks very familiar to the Vivo V80 Lite that was launched in Malaysia earlier this month. The Vivo V80, set to launch in India, will also offer an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo V80 Lite 5G (2026)

Vivo V80 Lite 5G (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo S2 FE, Vivo S2 FE Specifications, Vivo S2 FE Price in India, Vivo S2 FE India launch, Vivo S2 FE Variants, Vivo V80 Lite, Vivo V80 Lite 10000mAh
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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