Vivo S2 FE Box Price and Storage Variant Leak Ahead of India Launch

The Vivo V80 is set to launch on October 6 in India; news about a Vivo S2 FE model has also emerged online. A recent leak revealed the detailed specifications of this unannounced device, along with an expected price tag. The same leak also revealed the Vivo S2 FE's colourways. A new source has revealed the Vivo S2 FE's box price and storage variant. The phone was previously spotted on Geekbench and certain certification websites. News about the Vivo S2 FE has emerged about two months after the launch of the standard Vivo S2 model in India.

Vivo V80 Box Price and Storage Variant Revealed

XperPick has reportedly sourced details on the upcoming Vivo smartphone's price and variants. According to the report, the phone will have a box price of Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also revealed were the colour options. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly be available in three colourways: Stellar Green, Zen White and Titan Black. Compared with the earlier leak, the Zen White colourway is a new addition. The report also revealed the Vivo S2 FE's specifications, which appear to match those shared in the previous leak.

According to a previous report, the Vivo S2 FE will launch alongside the Vivo V80, which is now confirmed for October 6. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly get a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution display. It will use an AMOLED display and may have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo S2 FE may get a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor. It will also include a 2-megapixel rear camera. The previous leak did not specify its purpose. It will use a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The highlight of the Vivo S2 FE will be a 10,000mAh battery, which supports 44W charging. Its design, which appeared in the previous leak, looks very familiar to the Vivo V80 Lite that was launched in Malaysia earlier this month. The Vivo V80, set to launch in India, will also offer an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and feature an in-display fingerprint reader.