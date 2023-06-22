As the new academic year unfolds, it's time to give your tech a much-needed upgrade. Croma's 'Back to Campus' sale presents a collection of high-end devices, from latest smartphones to high-performance laptops, all at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a gadget for everyday studies or one to cater to your gaming and graphic designing hobbies, we've got you covered. With exceptional discounts and bank offers, now is the perfect time to get your dream device.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Gear up for the new semester with Croma's Back to Campus sale and get ahead with your academics with the powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. With a 11.6-inch display, a huge 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, this laptop is perfect for all your academic needs. Running on the latest Windows 11 Home, and equipped with the speedy AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, it guarantees smooth performance. Originally priced at Rs. 2,54,690, it's now available at a jaw-dropping discount of Rs. 1,49,999. Avail additional savings with ICICI Bank offers: Get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Debit card transactions and up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on Credit card EMI transactions.

HP Pavilion 15

Get ready to ace the new semester with the HP Pavilion 15, now available at a slashed price of Rs. 76,990 from its original MRP of Rs. 84,830, in Croma's Back to Campus sale. Boasting a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and powered by the Intel Core i5-1340P 13th Gen processor, it provides a smooth and efficient experience for all your study needs. The device comes with Windows 11 Home and is bundled with MS Office Home and Student 2021, making it ready to use from day one. ICICI Bank users can avail of additional savings: 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Debit card transactions, and up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on Credit card EMI. Grab this powerhouse of productivity at a bargain now!

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256GB)

Unleash unparalleled performance with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, now available at the Croma Back to Campus sale for a discounted price of Rs. 1,32,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,39,900. Equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display, 256GB storage, and powered by an A16 Bionic chip, this device is a class apart. Snap incredible pictures with its 48-megapixel triple rear and 12-megapixel front cameras. Get it now and stay ahead of the curve this new semester.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Unleash your potential with the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, now available at a whopping discount in Croma's Back to Campus sale. Previously priced at Rs. 1,56,999, grab this beast of a laptop for just Rs. 1,24,990. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and accompanied by 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it promises to handle all your heavy-duty tasks effortlessly. It comes with a 16.0-inch QHD LED-backlit display and runs on the latest Windows 11 Home. For gamers and graphics enthusiasts, it's equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. Enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Apple MacBook Air 2023

Get a head start this academic year with the recently launched Apple MacBook Air 2023, now available at Croma's Back to Campus sale. This sleek machine runs on the Apple M2 chip and comes with a 15-inch Liquid Retina display. With 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, it offers a smooth, fast performance for all your study needs. Priced at Rs. 1,34,900, the MacBook Air comes with a 1-year warranty. Super savings are just around the corner with an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 and up to 9 months no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Card. HDFC Bank credit card users can also enjoy an additional instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Don't miss out on the chance to own the latest tech at an amazing price!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Enjoy immersive sound on the go with Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), now available at just Rs. 13,499, discounted from its MRP of Rs. 14,100, in Croma's Back to Campus sale. Experience crystal clear sound, convenient touch control, and up to 5 hours of playback. These in-ear headphones, while compact, are very impressive. They don't just offer fantastic audio but also support voice assistants like Google and Siri. Avail Rs. 1,000 instant cashback and 6 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI, or get a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Power your academic journey with the right tech at the right price. Get ready, set, and shop at Croma's 'Back to Campus' sale – where incredible offers await you!

