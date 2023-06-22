Find Your Ideal Study, Tech, or Lifestyle Companion: Laptops Under ₹50,000 at Croma's BTC Sale

Croma's Back to Campus Sale is here, and it's raining laptops under ₹50,000! Whether you're a coder, gamer, or just someone who likes to take notes digitally, there's something for everyone. Take your pick from big brands like HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Dell. Each one's got the power you need and the price tag you'll love. So, why wait? Find your ideal study buddy for this academic year right now!

HP 15s-fq2717TU

Featured on the sale is the HP 15s-fq2717TU, a capable partner for any student. With a 5.6-inch display, an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers a balance of performance and storage. It operates on Windows 11 and includes MS Office Home and Student 2021 software. In the sale, it's priced at ₹38,990, a significant drop from the original ₹49,025. Special card offers for ICICI and HDFC Bank cardholders include a ₹4,000 instant discount.

Buy now at ₹38,990 (MRP: ₹49,025)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Next up is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, ideal for students who value both performance and durability. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor. It has an 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD. Running on Windows 11 Home, it also includes MS Office Home and Student 2021, making it ready for your assignments and presentations. The laptop features Intel UHD graphics. Priced at ₹35,990 in the sale, it's significantly down from the MRP of ₹57,490. ICICI and HDFC Bank cardholders enjoy a special offer with a ₹4,000 instant discount.

Buy now at ₹35,990 (MRP: ₹57,490)

Dell 14 Vostro 3405

For those who prefer compact laptops, the Dell 14 Vostro 3405 makes a great choice. This laptop has a 14-inch FHD IPS display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It comes with an 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD, runs on Windows 11 Home, and utilizes AMD Radeon Vega graphics. It also includes MS Office Home and Student 2021, which can be a great tool for students. You can bag this for ₹33,749, a sizeable discount from its MRP of₹41,990. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹2,000 on debit cards, and a 10 percent cashback up to ₹2,500 on credit card EMI.

Buy now at ₹33,749 (MRP ₹41,990)

HP 15s-fr5009TU

The HP 15s-fr5009TU is another interesting option for students. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an Intel Core i3 12th Generation processor. It offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, and it operates on Windows 11 Home with Intel UHD graphics. The laptop also includes MS Office Home and Student 2021, making it a practical option for students. The sale price is ₹41,990, reduced from the MRP of ₹51,134. ICICI Bank cardholders can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹2,000 on debit cards and a 10 percent cashback up to ₹2,500 on credit card EMI.

Buy now at ₹41,990 (MRP: ₹51,134)

Dell Inspiron 3525

Check out the Dell Inspiron 3525 if you're after a combination of style and functionality. This laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display and runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It's equipped with an 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it operates on Windows 11 Home with AMD Radeon graphics. Included is MS Office Home and Student 2021, a useful tool for students. It's available at the sale price of ₹43,990, down from the MRP of ₹49,500. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹2,000 on debit cards, and a 10 percent cashback up to ₹2,500 on credit card EMI.

Buy now at ₹43,990 (MRP: ₹49,500)

Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 is also a worthy investment. This laptop provides a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor. It includes an 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, and uses Windows 11 Home with Intel UHD graphics. The laptop also comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student 2021, a valuable resource for students. With a sale price of ₹38,990, it's quite a steal from its MRP of ₹51,990. HDFC and ICICI Bank cardholders can also avail of a ₹3,000 instant discount.

Buy now at ₹38,990 (MRP: ₹51,990)

Take advantage of the Croma Back to Campus sale today and secure the perfect tech for your campus journey.

