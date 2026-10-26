Mysterious Oppo Tablet Reportedly Spotted on Singapore's IMDA Database

The Oppo Pad Mini was recently launched in India and global markets. The rumour mill also suggested that two tablets, part of the Oppo Pad 6 F lineup, were in development. The company now appears to be preparing to introduce another tablet in select countries. An unannounced Oppo tablet has been spotted on a certification database. The listing, however, does not reveal the moniker, specifications, or the launch date of the purported tablet.

Oppo Tablet IMDA Listing

An unannounced Oppo tablet carrying the model number OPD2620 has been spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website (via The Tech Outlook). The listing reveals it to be a tablet and categorises it as a ‘LPREQ – Low Power Radio Equipment'.

The product's description on the site, meanwhile, suggests that it is a ‘Radio Frequency Eqpt Device'.

While the certification suggests that Oppo is preparing another tablet for a potential launch, no hardware specifications or the official moniker were listed, as is often the case with IMDA certifications. The listing was independently verified by Gadgets 360 staff.

Notably, this appears to be the first time that this particular model number has surfaced in any listing. Therefore, not much is known about the purported tablet.

The development follows Oppo's recent introduction of the Oppo Pad Mini in India and global markets. The tablet sports an 8.8-inch 2.5K (2,520 x 1,680 pixels) OLED screen, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 344 ppi pixel density, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad Mini is equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.