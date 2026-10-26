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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Gets New Trailer Showing Lara Croft Gameplay

The new “sneak peek” trailer debuted at Tomb Raider’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2026 15:23 IST
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Gets New Trailer Showing Lara Croft Gameplay

Photo Credit: Crystal Dynamics

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a remake of the original Tomb Raider

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Highlights
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was initially set to launch in 2026
  • The remake is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog
  • Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been delayed to 2028
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Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios have revealed a new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, showing snippets of gameplay and cinematics. The remake of the original Tomb Raider is slated for launch on February 12, 2027, after a delay pushed the game beyond its initial 2026 launch window.

The new “sneak peek” trailer debuted at Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary celebrations in Derby, England, and the MCM Comic Con convention in London over the weekend. The one-minute trailer shows combat and exploration gameplay footage featuring Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' new trailer also references iconic locales and set pieces from the original game. Lara is also seen pulling off a series of trademark acrobatic moves, doing cartwheels and flips while shooting at enemies. The game goes into bullet-time slow motion during these special moves.

Tomb Raider Games Delayed

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027. The remake was initially set to launch sometime in 2026, but a delay was confirmed earlier this year in June.

The game, a full Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Tomb Raider from 1996, features overhauled visuals and gameplay. It was announced alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the next mainline Tomb Raider title, at The Game Awards 2025.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst has also been confirmed to be delayed from its initial 2027 launch window to 2028. Amazon Game Studios boss Jeffrey Gattis said in an interview in July that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' launch in 2027 would be followed by the “next one”—Tomb Raider: Catalyst—in 2028. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet.

Both Tomb Raider titles are in development at Crystal Dynamics, with Flying Wild Hog serving as co-developer on Legacy of Atlantis.

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Further reading: Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, Flying Wild Hog, Amazon Game Studios, Tomb Raider Catalyst
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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