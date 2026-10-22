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Oppo Pad Mini Launched in India With 2.5K OLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The tablet comes with a matte finish and is claimed to deliver less glare and Paper-like writing with stylus feedback.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 17:57 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Launched in India With 2.5K OLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo tablet is offered in a single Lavender colour option

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Highlights
  • The tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED screen
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor
  • The display features a glare-reducing matte finish
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Oppo Pad Mini was launched in India on Thursday as the company's first compact flagship tablet. It sports an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The screen has a matte finish, which is claimed to reduce glare. The Oppo Pad Mini has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and packs an 8,000mAh battery.

Oppo Pad Mini Price in India, Availability

The price of the Oppo Pad Mini is set at Rs. 94,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is available in a single Lavender colourway. The tablet can be purchased via Flipkart and the Oppo online store beginning October 29.

Oppo Pad Mini

The Oppo Pad Mini runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The tablet sports an 8.8-inch 2.5K (2,520 x 1,680 pixels) OLED screen, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 344 ppi pixel density, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It comes with a matte finish and is claimed to deliver less glare and Paper-like writing with stylus feedback.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, clocked at 3.8GHz. It also features an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo Pad Mini is equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a hall effect sensor. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

The Oppo Pad Mini is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It measures 194.38 x 132.38 x 5.46mm and tips the scales at about 282g.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini price in India, Oppo Pad Mini Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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