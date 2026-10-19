Redmi Pad 2 launched last year with an 11-inch 2.5K display and a 9,000mAh battery. Its possible successor, the Redmi Pad 3, is said to be on the cards. The new tablet is expected soon, as it has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website, where its model number was revealed. It was reportedly spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. Redmi Pad 3 is expected to offer battery and charging upgrades over the Redmi Pad 2.

Redmi Pad 3 4G Spotted on Certification Websites

The NBTC listing shows the Redmi Pad 3 4G with model number 26104RPF2G and certification number B38693-26. The listing suggests that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

Photo Credit: NBTC

Meanwhile, according to a report by AndroidTreasure, the unannounced Redmi Pad 3 4G has appeared in Taiwan's NCC certification database under the same 26104RPF2G model number. The listing indicates that the tablet will be offered in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Pad 3 4G could support storage expansion via a microSD card up to 2TB. It is listed with a BN90 battery and could feature a 10,000mAh battery. The listing screenshot in the report shows the MDY-18-EJ adapter and a 15W charger, which are also bundled with the Redmi Pad 2.

The listing additionally references the MDY-16-EH, which supports 33W charging but is not expected to be included in the retail box. This suggests the Redmi Pad 3 could support faster charging with a compatible adapter, but the bundled charger may limit it to 15W.

The Redmi Pad 3 4G has also reportedly surfaced on the UAE's TDRA certification database under model number 2610FRP38G. This could indicate the imminent arrival of a separate 5G variant.

Redmi Pad 2 launched in India last June with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. It has an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 9,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging (15W charger included).