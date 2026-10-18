Technology News
English Edition

Best Apps for Travel eSIM in India: How to Choose the Best App, Benefits and More

Most travel eSIM apps allow users to purchase and activate eSIMs directly from their phone or desktop.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 October 2026 10:00 IST
Best Apps for Travel eSIM in India: How to Choose the Best App, Benefits and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brett Jordan

Here’s the list of the best eSIM apps in India for travel

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Holafly is available on iOS and Android devices
  • Airalo claims that it covers over 200 locations
  • Travel eSIM apps are more affordable than international roaming packs
Advertisement

Multiple travel eSIM apps have been launched recently, acting as more affordable alternatives to conventional methods of using internet services while travelling. Traditionally, travellers bought a new physical SIM from a local TSP when they reached their destination or bought international roaming packs from their existing telecom service providers (TSPs). However, these methods are generally considered to be more expensive and inconvenient. Travel eSIM packs offer more flexibility, with most platforms covering more than 200 travel destinations. A travel eSIM is the best option for users who only require internet connectivity without calling or SMS services.

Here's a complete guide on how to choose a travel eSIM app in India to download and the benefits of using a travel eSIM app, along with a list of the best travel eSIM apps available in India.

How to Choose the Best eSIM App in India for International Travel

Before deciding which travel eSIM app you should download, there are a few things you should keep in mind. You must pick the travel eSIM app based on the coverage it offers. Before downloading the app, check whether the destination you are travelling to is supported by the platform. Then, you must compare the available data packs on each travel eSIM app. Choose the one that offers the pack best suited to your needs and usage.

If you do not plan to consume a lot of data while travelling, you can opt for the travel eSIM app that offers limited-data plans. If multiple apps offer similar limited-data packs, you must compare their pricing and hidden charges. You must avoid travel eSIM apps that might charge an additional fee without your knowledge. For this, you can read the terms and conditions before making the purchase.

Another significant deal breaker is the network coverage and download speeds the platform offers. Before making your decision, check the telecom partners of different travel eSIM platforms and whether they offer 5G and 4G LTE network coverage in the particular destination you are traveling to. This will help avoid last-minute issues.

You can also opt for travel eSIM apps that offer call and SMS support if you need these two functionalities. You must also check whether the provider restricts hotspot data sharing. Avoid choosing a platform that does not allow hotspot data sharing in case you wish to share it with your laptop or other devices.

Travel eSIM Apps vs International Roaming: Which One is Better?

There are notable differences between travel eSIM apps and international roaming services offered by your TSP. The plans offered by travel eSIM platforms are often considered to be cheaper than buying international roaming packs offered by TSPs. However, international roaming is more convenient as it does not require you to activate and configure another SIM on your smartphone. Your TSP will activate international roaming on your existing physical SIM card, which involves fewer steps.

At the same time, if you wish to only use the internet during your international travel, the travel eSIM apps are a better, more flexible, and more affordable option than buying an international roaming pack. You can also choose internet plans based on the destination you are travelling to. Since most travel eSIM apps only offer internet packs, it becomes the obvious choice for you if you do not require calling and SMS services.

Best Travel eSIM Apps in India

Airalo: The travel eSIM platform claims that it covers more than 200 travel locations. Airalo offers multiple plans, including unlimited 5G packs, allowing you to choose based on your preference. The app is available for download via Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Holafly: Like Airalo, the Holafly app is available on both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The platform claims that it covers more than 160 travel locations. It also offers unlimited data plans.

Nomad eSIM: The Nomad eSIM app is also claimed to cover more than 200 travel destinations, offering eSIM services to customers looking to travel outside India. You can choose from unlimited data plans or fixed data prepaid plans, based on your needs.

Saily:* The travel eSIM platform features a built-in ad-blocker, which is claimed to save up to 28.6 percent data while traveling. Like Nomad and Airalo, Saily also covers over 200 travel locations.

Ubigi: The company claims that Ubigi covers more than 200 travel destinations, including France, the US, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, the UK, and Spain. The platform offers unlimited data packs, along with calling and texting plans.

FAQs

1. Which travel eSIM app offers unlimited 5G data plans?

Most travel eSIM apps in this list, including Airalo, Ubigi, and Saily, offer unlimited 5G data plans.

2. Which travel eSIM app covers the most travel destinations?

All travel eSIM platforms in this list, except Holafly, cover more than 200 travel locations.

3. Where can I download the travel eSIM apps mentioned in this list?

All five travel eSIM apps are available for download via Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Apps for Travel eSIM in India, eSIM Apps
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus Ace 7 Leaked Schematics Show Dual-Airflow Cooling Architecture; Launch Timeline Tipped
Best Apps for Travel eSIM in India: How to Choose the Best App, Benefits and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 45,000 with Snapdragon Processor
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Power Bank Deals
  3. Bluetooth SBC vs AAC vs LDAC: What Is the Difference?
  4. Plaud Note Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale: Best Gaming Monitors Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Power Bank Deals
  3. Visa Enables Round-the-Clock USDC Funding for Global Payments
  4. OpenAI AI Model Used Another Wallet’s Ethereum Testnet Funds Without Authorisation, Report Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 India Launch Timeline Confirmed by Company Executive
  6. CERT-in Issues Critical Warning After AI Agents Broke Into Indian Organisations' Live Systems
  7. Microsoft Announces $50 Xbox Nano Controller, Launch Set for Next Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy A38 5G Rear Camera Specifications Leaked; May Feature Same Sensors as Galaxy A37
  9. Meta’s Muse Spark Open Model Brings 1M-Token Context Window, Agentic AI Workflows to Apple Mac Studio
  10. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »