Multiple travel eSIM apps have been launched recently, acting as more affordable alternatives to conventional methods of using internet services while travelling. Traditionally, travellers bought a new physical SIM from a local TSP when they reached their destination or bought international roaming packs from their existing telecom service providers (TSPs). However, these methods are generally considered to be more expensive and inconvenient. Travel eSIM packs offer more flexibility, with most platforms covering more than 200 travel destinations. A travel eSIM is the best option for users who only require internet connectivity without calling or SMS services.

Here's a complete guide on how to choose a travel eSIM app in India to download and the benefits of using a travel eSIM app, along with a list of the best travel eSIM apps available in India.

How to Choose the Best eSIM App in India for International Travel

Before deciding which travel eSIM app you should download, there are a few things you should keep in mind. You must pick the travel eSIM app based on the coverage it offers. Before downloading the app, check whether the destination you are travelling to is supported by the platform. Then, you must compare the available data packs on each travel eSIM app. Choose the one that offers the pack best suited to your needs and usage.

If you do not plan to consume a lot of data while travelling, you can opt for the travel eSIM app that offers limited-data plans. If multiple apps offer similar limited-data packs, you must compare their pricing and hidden charges. You must avoid travel eSIM apps that might charge an additional fee without your knowledge. For this, you can read the terms and conditions before making the purchase.

Another significant deal breaker is the network coverage and download speeds the platform offers. Before making your decision, check the telecom partners of different travel eSIM platforms and whether they offer 5G and 4G LTE network coverage in the particular destination you are traveling to. This will help avoid last-minute issues.

You can also opt for travel eSIM apps that offer call and SMS support if you need these two functionalities. You must also check whether the provider restricts hotspot data sharing. Avoid choosing a platform that does not allow hotspot data sharing in case you wish to share it with your laptop or other devices.

Travel eSIM Apps vs International Roaming: Which One is Better?

There are notable differences between travel eSIM apps and international roaming services offered by your TSP. The plans offered by travel eSIM platforms are often considered to be cheaper than buying international roaming packs offered by TSPs. However, international roaming is more convenient as it does not require you to activate and configure another SIM on your smartphone. Your TSP will activate international roaming on your existing physical SIM card, which involves fewer steps.

At the same time, if you wish to only use the internet during your international travel, the travel eSIM apps are a better, more flexible, and more affordable option than buying an international roaming pack. You can also choose internet plans based on the destination you are travelling to. Since most travel eSIM apps only offer internet packs, it becomes the obvious choice for you if you do not require calling and SMS services.

Best Travel eSIM Apps in India

Airalo: The travel eSIM platform claims that it covers more than 200 travel locations. Airalo offers multiple plans, including unlimited 5G packs, allowing you to choose based on your preference. The app is available for download via Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Holafly: Like Airalo, the Holafly app is available on both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The platform claims that it covers more than 160 travel locations. It also offers unlimited data plans.

Nomad eSIM: The Nomad eSIM app is also claimed to cover more than 200 travel destinations, offering eSIM services to customers looking to travel outside India. You can choose from unlimited data plans or fixed data prepaid plans, based on your needs.

Saily:* The travel eSIM platform features a built-in ad-blocker, which is claimed to save up to 28.6 percent data while traveling. Like Nomad and Airalo, Saily also covers over 200 travel locations.

Ubigi: The company claims that Ubigi covers more than 200 travel destinations, including France, the US, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, the UK, and Spain. The platform offers unlimited data packs, along with calling and texting plans.

FAQs