Google accounts are connected to multiple Google platforms, allowing you to easily access different services the tech giant offers with a single sign-in option. You can log into Google Docs, Google Drive, Gmail, and more with a single Google account by simply entering your password. Moreover, you can log in to your Google account via multiple devices at once, depending on your workflow. More importantly, when you have to purchase an app or a game for your smartphone, your payment information is saved on the Google Play Store, accessible via your Google account. Hence, it becomes important that you enable two-factor authentication for your Google Account.

If you also want to know how you can add an extra layer of protection to your Google account by enabling two-factor authentication, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.

Benefits of Enabling Two-Factor Authentication for Your Google Account

There are many benefits of enabling two-factor authentication for your Google account. As previously mentioned, it adds a secondary layer of protection against hackers and bad actors. Even if the password to your Google account gets compromised, leaked, or stolen, the bad actors will not be able to gain unauthorised access to your account without getting through the second verification step. This makes it harder for your Google account to get hacked.

Since your Google account stores crucial information and personal data, like your name, address, and financial information, two-factor authentication can protect this data from getting stolen. Moreover, if a bad actor tries to scam their way through your Google account by coercing you into giving them the password, the two-step verification process can potentially deter them from hacking your account.

How to Turn On Two-Factor Authentication for Your Google Account

Open Google Chrome or any other browser on your PC or smartphone. Tap on your profile photo appearing in the top-left corner of the screen. Then, click on the Manage your Google Account button. Alternatively, you can click here to directly go to the Google Account page. Now, tap on the Securtiy & sign-in button placed in the left dashboard. Then, under the How you sign in to Google menu, tap on the 2-Step Verification button. Now, enter your password. A new screen will appear with the Second steps menu. Here, you can set up Passkeys and security keys, Google prompt, Authenticator, Phone number, and Backup codes as the second verification step for your Google Account.

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