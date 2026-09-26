How to Scan Documents With an Android Phone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Smartphones have become much more capable over the years, with the ability to replace a laptop or a computer for specific tasks, a camera, a webcam, and an entertainment device. We use them to scroll social media and get our office work done, apart from taking calls. With the cameras on our handsets also improving, you can use them to scan official documents, eliminating the need to own a separate scanner. Apart from helping you save money, scanning documents directly from your phone is also more convenient, as you can save the file in a format of your choice without hassle.

If you are also wondering how you can scan documents using your Android smartphone easily, without downloading a third-party app, here is a step-by-step guide to help you with it.

How to Scan Documents With an Android Phone via the Google Drive App

Step 1: First, open the Google Drive app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Then, tap the Camera button, which appears in the bottom right of the screen.

Step 3: Now, adjust your camera's frame to cover all four corners of the document.

Step 4: You will see a blue outline around the document, which indicates the areas where the image will be cropped. Adjust the corners to add or remove parts of the document.

Step 5: Now, tap the capture button to take the image of the document.

Alternatively, you can toggle between Manual and Auto capture if you wish to speed up the process.

Step 6: Once captured, you can adjust the scanned document by tapping the Crop and Rotate button, tapping the Filter button to add a filter, or tapping the Clean button to erase.

Step 7: If you wish to add multiple pages to the same document, click on the Add button.

Step 8: If you are not satisfied with the scanned document, you can tap the Retake button.

Similarly, tap the Delete button to remove a page.

Once satisfied, click on the Done button.

Step 9: To save the scanned document, first name it or select the suggested title.

Step 10: Now, select the format you wish to save the document as, for example, PDF or JPG.

Step 11: Select the folder you wish to save the document to.

Step 12: Now, hit the Save button.

How to Scan Documents With an Android Phone via the Camera App

Some OEMs offer a built-in document scanner in their Android phone's default camera app.

Step 1: First, open the camera app on your phone.

Step 2: Point your phone's camera towards the document. Make sure that the document is placed on a flat surface.

Step 3: Depending on your OEM, you will see a page symbol on either side of your screen in a yellow shade. Tap the page symbol.

Step 4: Here, you can tap the Retake button if you wish to scan the document again.

Step 5: Now, you must tap Save to store the scanned document, which will appear in your gallery app or the Files folder.

FAQs