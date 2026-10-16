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Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Launched: Price, Specifications

Amazon Bee Eclipse features a magnetic design and is advertised to offer more than 21 days of battery life.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 11:30 IST
Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Bee Frontier offers up to seven days of battery life and IP67 water resistance

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Highlights
  • Amazon has introduced two new personal AI devices
  • Bee Eclipse features a magnetic design
  • Both devices support AI-powered conversation summaries
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Amazon has launched the Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse ambient personal AI devices. The Bee Eclipse and Bee Frontier share similarities. Both feature a multi-function button and work with Alexa. They can convert conversations into summaries, reminders, to-do lists, and personalised insights. Bee Eclipse is built primarily for phone conversations and has a MagSafe phone attachment form factor. The Bee Frontier is designed for outdoor use and has a wristband or clip form factor.

Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse Price, Availability

The Amazon Bee Frontier is available for $74.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600). The AI wearable is available for purcahse on Amazon in Onyx, Lavender, and Sage colour options. The Amazon Bee Eclipse is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,800). The magnetic phone attachment will be available in Blush, Midnight and Silver.

Amazon also offers a Bee Pro subscription priced at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) per month. The subscription includes unlimited recent conversation summaries, integrations with Amazon.com and Alexa+, integrations with third-party applications, suggested to-dos, daily memories, among others. New Bee customers receive a 30-day free trial of Bee Pro.

All Bee users will get conversation summaries, recaps, and 14-day memory at no additional cost.

Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse Features, Specifications

Amazon Bee Frontier can be worn on the wrist or clipped onto clothing. It has a silicone wristband and offers an IP67-rated build. Amazon says the personal AI wearable will deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It supports USB Type-C charging. It features dual microphones with noise-filtering technology. The wearable has a dedicated microphone button and a visible indicator light that signals when audio processing is active.

The Amazon Bee Eclipse is a credit card-sized personal AI device that can be magnetically attached to the back of a smartphone. It is claimed to offer more than 21 days of battery life on a single charge. It also features a dedicated button to turn the device on or off, along with a visible indicator light that signals when it is processing a conversation. Amazon says audio is not stored after processing.

Both Amazon Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse will remember conversations, appointments, shopping lists, and travel plans. It converts this information into summaries, reminders, to-do lists, and insights through the Bee mobile application. Users can access summaries through the Bee mobile application and desktop application.

Bee supports integrations with applications including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook. Users can also connect Bee with Apple HealthKit. Bee devices are integrated with Alexa+ and Amazon.com. By connecting Bee to Alexa+, users can access information through voice commandS without opening the Bee application. The Amazon.com integration allows users to get shopping recommendations based on products mentioned in conversations.

Amazon says the Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse are built on its Bee Private Compute security architecture. The company states that Transcripts are encrypted using keys controlled by the user's device. It is claimed to be accessible only to users unless explicitly shared.

Both devices include a physical button to control audio processing and an LED indicator to show when the devices are active. Users can also delete their transcripts and summaries at any time.

The Bee Eclipse measures 56x85.6x4.6mm. In contrast, the Bee Frontier measures 36x19x13.4mm.

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Further reading: Amazon Bee Frontier, Amazon Bee Eclipse, Amazon, Amazon Bee Eclipse Price, Bee Eclipse
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Launched: Price, Specifications
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