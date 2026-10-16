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Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer Released, New Original Song and Composer Revealed

GTA 6's launch trailer has reached 20 million views on YouTube since going live.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2026 11:13 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer Released, New Original Song and Composer Revealed

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6's launch trailer shows more of Jason's military past

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Highlights
  • The trailer features an original song, titled “Flower in a Hurricane"
  • GTA 6's original score is composed by French electronic duo Justice
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026
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Rockstar Games released the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Thursday, showing snippets of the game's narrative, its action-packed missions, and jaw-dropping visuals. The third trailer for the game was scored by a newly revealed track from the game's official soundtrack. Rockstar also confirmed that the artist behind the song, French electronic duo Justice, composed the original score of GTA 6.

The one-and-a-half-minute launch trailer has racked up 20 million views on YouTube alone in 16 hours of being live. Rockstar confirmed that the GTA 6 launch trailer footage was captured on base PS5. The trailer reveals more details about the military past of Jason, one of the game's two protagonists.

The launch trailer begins with a voiceover from Jason playing over scenes from Vicy City. He says he got into some “trouble” during his days in the US Army and “didn't leave on the best of terms”. He suggests he ran into financial trouble after his stint with the Army—perhaps that pulled him into a life of crime.

GTA 6 Launch Trailer Details

The trailer then shows a montage of sights, sounds, and people from Grand Theft Auto 6. Face-tattooed, gun-slinging gangs driving around; Jason and Lucia cruising in a convertible with the top off; Jason taking part in what looks like a military operation, in full military gear (perhaps a flashback mission from his days in the Army?); Lucia walking into a bank vault after blowing up the door; Lucia jumping from a car onto a plane about to take off—all of it seems to be part gameplay, part cutscenes taken from missions in GTA 6.

Predictably, the trailer is also full of car chases, helicopter hijinks, and shootouts. The launch trailer also focusses on Jason and Lucia's relationship. Rockstar has said that romance will be completely optional in GTA 6, but in the trailer, the two are seen heating things up multiple times. In one of the shots of the two getting intimate in a shower, Lucia can be seen with an ankle monitor on—a detail that was revealed in key art released alongside the first trailer. The scene could be from an early section of the game when Lucia is released from prison and has to wear an ankle monitor for a period of time.

The trailer features a new original song— “Flower in a Hurricane"—from the GTA 6 soundtrack. The track, an 80s synthwave love ballad with crunchy guitar licks, is from Justice and also features Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Justice has also been confirmed as the composer of GTA 6's original score. “Flower in a Hurricane” is now available on music streaming platforms as part of the GTA 6 soundtrack album.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. 

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Further reading: GTA 6 Launch Trailer, GTA 6 Trailer, GTA 6 Trailer 3, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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