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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best SSD Deals from SanDisk, Samsung, Seagate and More

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has offers live on portable SSDs from SanDisk, Samsung, Seagate, Lexar, and Transcend.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 21:46 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best SSD Deals from SanDisk, Samsung, Seagate and More

The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is designed for content creators on the go

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers 70 percent off on SSDs
  • SanDisk Creator Phone 1TB SSD is available at Rs. 17,999 on Amazon
  • Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on card transactions
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Smartphones with higher storage capacities are becoming increasingly expensive amid rising memory prices. This makes it difficult for those to store a lot of media on their phone. A practical solution is to use an external storage device, providing a separate space for photos, videos, and other files. External solid-state drives (SSDs) are a compelling alternative to traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). They offer significantly faster data transfer speeds in compact, portable designs. While SSDs generally cost more than conventional HDDs, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 brings discounts of up to 70 percent on select models.

Amazon Sale: Deals on SSDs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has offers live on portable SSDs from brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, KIOXIA, Seagate, Lexar, EVM and Transcend. The options range from basic 256GB models to 2TB options.

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The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD (review) is one of the key deals to consider. Listed at Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 24,000, the 1TB SSD is MagSafe-compatible and supports ProRes recording on compatible iPhones.

Those who need more storage can take a look at the Seagate One Touch 2TB External SSD, which is listed at Rs. 39,911, down from Rs. 55,000. It supports transfer speeds of up to 1,030MB/s and includes three-year data recovery services. Meanwhile, the SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD is available for Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 21,700.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, shoppers can unlock additional savings through eligible payment offers. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible debit and credit cards, as well as credit card EMI transactions. Additional offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, 10 percent back on EMI transactions using Amazon Pay Later, and flat cashback rewards when paying through Amazon Pay UPI.

The final savings, however, will depend on the applicable offer terms, payment method, and eligibility. Buyers are advised to check the product page and payment screen for the applicable discount or cashback before completing their purchase.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on SSDs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 60,000 Rs. 15,799 Buy Here
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB Rs. 28,449 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
KIOXIA EXCERIA Plus G2 1TB Rs. 22,000 Rs. 15,899 Buy Here
Seagate One Touch 2TB External SSD Rs. 55,000 Rs. 39,911 Buy Here
Lexar SL200 External SSD 1TB Rs. 16,500 Rs. 13,749 Buy Here
SanDisk 1TB Creator Phone SSD Rs. 24,000 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 21,700 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
EVM EnSave 256GB External SSD Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,378 Buy Here
Transcend 310C 128GB Portable SSD Rs. 12,599 Rs. 7,279 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale, SSD
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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