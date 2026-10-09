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  • Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Launched With Google Play Store Integration: Price, Specifications

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Launched With Google Play Store Integration: Price, Specifications

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 11:01 IST
Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Launched With Google Play Store Integration: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Amazon has unveiled its new lineup of Amazon Alexa Tablets
  • Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 features an 11-inch 2.5K display
  • Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display
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Amazon has launched its Amazon Alexa tablet lineup globally with access to apps through the Google Play Store. The latest lineup includes the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, and Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. The trio comes with Alexa+ AI and runs on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro offers two display options with 2.5K display resolution. The tablet supports a magnetically attachable Pro Keyboard and USI 2.0 Pro Pen.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Price, Availability

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Graphite, Rosette, and Teal colours.

The Alexa Tablet 11 starts at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 8GB RAM + 64GB option. This model is launched in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha.

The top-end Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro costs $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Nanomatte display variant starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 46,000). It is available in a Graphite shade.

Amazon has launched the Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Pro Pen alongside the new tablets priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and $89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), respectively. All three models are available for purchase starting today directly via Amazon and select retail partners like Best Buy and Target. Shipping will begin October 14 in North America, followed by European markets starting October 19.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Specifications

All new Amazon Alexa tablets run Android with access to the Google Play Store. They offer a dedicated Kindle Sanctuary mode offering up to 20 hours of reading time. They have built-in Alexa+ with On-Screen Intelligence and hands-free Live Sessions. Also, users can access Prime Video, Audible, and Amazon Music.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is available with a standard display and a Nanomatte display featuring anti-glare coating to reduce glare. The company has partnered with Corning on a photolithography process for this model. It has a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 280 ppi pixel density, and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

amazon alexa tablet 12 pro Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It has quad Dolby Atmos speakers. It is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of video playback.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro supports the Amazon Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Amazon Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard. The Pro Pen is a USI 2.0 active pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, magnetic docking, and wireless charging. The Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard magnetically attaches to the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with no Bluetooth pairing required.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 8 Specifications

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 features an 11-inch 2.5K display with 276 ppi pixel density and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a MediaTek 8189 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also has dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

On the rear, the Alexa Tablet 11 has an 8-megapixel camera. It boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet is advertised to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Finally, the entry-level Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display. It runs on the same octa-core MediaTek 8189 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2800 pixels
OS Android
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Amazon Alexa Tablet 11

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek 8189
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1600x2560 pixels
OS Android
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Amazon Alexa Tablet 8

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek 8189
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1340x800 pixels
OS Android
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
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Further reading: Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Amazon, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 Price, Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 Specifications, Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Specifications, Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Price, Amazon Alexa
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Alexa Tablet 11, Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Launched With Google Play Store Integration: Price, Specifications
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