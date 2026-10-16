Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year. The launch of the flagship Galaxy S series phones was followed by the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, positioned as the company's mid-range models. Next year, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch the successors of this year's handsets. Now, a tipster has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming phones. Instead of many significant upgrades, the company is reportedly planning to only bring new chipsets to select Galaxy S27 and Galaxy A series models next year.

Samsung's 2027 Smartphone Lineup (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy A series phones that could be launched in select global markets, including India, in 2027. Along with the names of the phones, the leaker has shared the key specifications and features of the rumoured handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to launch first.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are expected to retain same camera configurations as their predecessors. Both phones could carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, the two might feature the same 12-megapixel selfie cameras as the Galaxy S26 series.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ might pack a 4,300mAh and a 4,900mAh battery, respectively, with support for 45W wired fast charging. While their predecessors are powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, the two new smartphones are expected to launch next year with the Exynos 2700 SoC.

The rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro might also get the same chipset globally. The leaker claims that only the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset. However, the two higher-end smartphones might launch with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A37 in 2027. The phones might also arrive with only new chipsets, the tipster said. The two could pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for 45W wired fast charging. Both might feature 12-megapixel selfie cameras, too.