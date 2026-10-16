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Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy A58 and More to Launch Next Year With Only New Chipsets, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to include four models, unlike this year’s Galaxy S26 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 11:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy A58 and More to Launch Next Year With Only New Chipsets, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will succeed this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 might retain a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could get a new selfie camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A58 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
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Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year. The launch of the flagship Galaxy S series phones was followed by the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, positioned as the company's mid-range models. Next year, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch the successors of this year's handsets. Now, a tipster has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming phones. Instead of many significant upgrades, the company is reportedly planning to only bring new chipsets to select Galaxy S27 and Galaxy A series models next year.

Samsung's 2027 Smartphone Lineup (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy A series phones that could be launched in select global markets, including India, in 2027. Along with the names of the phones, the leaker has shared the key specifications and features of the rumoured handsets. The Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to launch first.

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The standard Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are expected to retain same camera configurations as their predecessors. Both phones could carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, the two might feature the same 12-megapixel selfie cameras as the Galaxy S26 series.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ might pack a 4,300mAh and a 4,900mAh battery, respectively, with support for 45W wired fast charging. While their predecessors are powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, the two new smartphones are expected to launch next year with the Exynos 2700 SoC.

The rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro might also get the same chipset globally. The leaker claims that only the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset. However, the two higher-end smartphones might launch with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A37 in 2027. The phones might also arrive with only new chipsets, the tipster said. The two could pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for 45W wired fast charging. Both might feature 12-megapixel selfie cameras, too.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A58, Samsung Galaxy A38, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A58 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A38 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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