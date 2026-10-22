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Claude Duet AI Assistant Research Preview Powered by Opus 5.5 Model Released as a Standalone iOS, Android App

Claude Duet research preview is currently available for Pro and Max subscribers in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 14:04 IST
Claude Duet AI Assistant Research Preview Powered by Opus 5.5 Model Released as a Standalone iOS, Android App

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude Duet is designed to act as a personal AI-powered work assistant

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Highlights
  • Claude Duet can use more than 6,000 connectors
  • Claude Duet tracks Slack messages users missed
  • Users can join the waitlist to access Claude Duet
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Claude Duet was released by the Dario Amodei-led AI giant on Wednesday as its new personal AI assistant, Anthropic has announced. The AI assistant is currently available in Anthropic's home market as a research preview. Subscribers can join the waitlist to get access to Claude Duet. It supports more than 6,000 connectors. The AI assistant is capable of checking messages at predetermined intervals and letting the user know when they miss an alert. Users can also ask Claude Duet to check topics they want to know about in connected apps and set when they wish to receive the alert.

Claude Duet Availability

In a blog post, Anthropic announced that it has released the research preview of its new personal AI assistant, Claude Duet. It is currently available in the US for Max and Pro subscribers. Users can join the waitlist to get access to the new Claude Duet AI assistant. The AI giant cautions that the research preview version can misread a thread or miscalibrate what's urgent. Designed to assist with work, Claude Duet might not be the best at executing personal tasks, like booking tickets, the company said.

Users will be informed via email when they have been taken off the waitlist. For the Claude Duet AI assistant, Anthropic has released a dedicated app for iOS and Android. Alternatively, users can download the Claude Duet app from Claude's website. Claude Duet will consume the same usage limits available with your current Pro or Max plan. The company says, “Its background checks count toward those limits, and larger tasks, like building a financial model or a deck, require more model turns and background work.”

Claude Duet Capabilities

Powered by the Opus 5.5 AI model, the AI assistant supports more than 6,000 connectors. Anthropic says that Claude Duet will send a brief every morning about the most important updates, missed notifications, and messages across the connected apps. During the day, the new personal AI assistant will track the connectors for the users and send alerts regarding missed messages. For reference, when a user is required to take action based on a message sent on Slack or Gmail, Claude Duet will inform the user about it.

On top of this, users can hand over other everyday tasks to Claude Duet. The Opus 5.5-powered AI assistant will be able to handle administrative tasks, like scheduling meetings. Claude Duet is also capable of building dashboards with different tools, creating financial reports, sales forecasts, web apps, and prototypes.

Claude Duet will use the available context from the user's existing Claude account. It will also carry the memory, skills, and connected apps from the user's account. Claude Duet features its own browser and a virtual machine. Hence, a user does not have to keep their device turned on for the personal AI assistant to complete intended tasks in the background. Claude Duet will send a notification when the task reaches completion, allowing the user to review it.

Anthropic's new personal work assistant is also capable of checking messages and other alerts across connected apps at regular intervals. The company says that this will limit the consumption of a user's usage limits, as the AI assistant is not continuously keeping track of the alerts. Further, users can decide which topics they wish to receive alerts for and when. It can also read and draft messages for users.

However, a user will have to approve before Claude Duet sends a message, makes a payment, signs a document, or deletes something. Anthropic has kept various tasks out of the ambit of Claude Duet. For reference, the personal work assistant will not trade securities or move money between accounts even if a user provides approval.

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Further reading: Claude Duet, Anthropic
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Claude Duet AI Assistant Research Preview Powered by Opus 5.5 Model Released as a Standalone iOS, Android App
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