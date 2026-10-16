YouTube introduced labels for videos created using generative AI models and tools on its video streaming platform in 2024. However, the labels appeared when the creators disclosed that they used AI-powered tools to create the content. Earlier this year, in May, the company launched its automatic AI detection tool, which flags content even if a creator does not disclose use of AI. Now, the company has introduced labels for AI-generated music for its audio streaming platform, YouTube Music, which are currently rolling out. YouTube says that it will be powered by the same automatic AI detection tools and labeling principles used for the video streaming platform.

YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out Labels for AI-Generated Music

In a blog post, the US-based tech firm announced that it has started rolling out labels for AI-generated music for the YouTube Music app. The labels have been integrated directly into the player interface, appearing above the player controls and below the name of the song and artist. When a user clicks on the label, a pop-up will appear with the alert, “Made with AI. This audio was altered or fully generated using AI.”

The company will use its proprietary AI detection tools to identify AI-generated music. Moreover, YouTube will work with its music partners to also flag AI-generated tracks. The audio and video streaming platform said that it will flag tracks with compositions and vocals created using generative AI models. The same labels for AI disclosure will also appear in the YouTube app for the same tracks.

On top of this, YouTube Music will apply the labeling principles as it does with AI-generated content on its video streaming platform. Artists will be able to update the disclosure status if YouTube's automatic AI detection tool incorrectly flags a track as AI-generated. However, in specific cases, these disclosures will remain permanent.

Introduced earlier this year, in May, YouTube's automatic AI detection tool flags content that has been created using YouTube's own AI tools. For videos, the AI detection tool looks for content generated using Veo and Dream Screen. Moreover, the tool will flag a video if it contains C2PA metadata, which indicates that the content was fully generated using AI.

However, YouTube Music is not the first music streaming platform to introduce labels for AI. In August, Spotify started rolling out a dedicated label for artist profiles that have been generated using AI. Spotify's detection tool flags profiles as “Likely AI Persona” and “AI Persona” with badges.