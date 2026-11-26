Claude Duet was introduced by Anthropic in October as the Dario Amodei-led AI giant's personal AI assistant. The tool was also released as a standalone app for iOS and Android devices, allowing users to hand over various tasks, which can be executed by Claude Duet in the background. It is powered by Anthropic's Opus 5 series AI model. Initially, the AI assistant was only available in the US in research preview to select paid Claude users. Now, the AI giant has started rolling out Claude Duet AI Assistant in more countries, including India. However, users still have to join the waitlist to receive access.

Claude Duet Arrives in India

On Wednesday, Anthropic updated its Claude Duet product page to announce that the AI assistant is now available in four more countries. The list of global markets where Claude Duet is now available in research preview now includes India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Japan, apart from the US, which was the first country to receive the AI assistant. However, Claude Duet is only available to Pro, Max, and Ultra plan subscribers.

To receive Claude Duet access, eligible users in India can visit the Claude website to join the waitlist. Once a user has been taken off the waitlist, Anthropic will inform them via email. Moreover, the Claude Duet app can now be downloaded by iPhone users via Apple's App Store, while Android users can download the app on their device via the Google Play Store.

Since Claude Duet is still only available in research preview, Anthropic says that the AI assistant can misread a thread or miscalibrate what's urgent. The Dario Amodei-led AI giant initially released Claude Duet in the US, available only to Pro and Max users. The AI assistant is backed by the Opus 5.5 AI model and supports more than 6,000 connectors. Claude Duet is capable of sending a brief every morning about the most important updates, missed notifications, and messages across the connected apps.

Further, Anthropic claims that Claude Duet can track the connectors simultaneously to send dedicated alerts regarding missed notifications if a user is required to take action. Users can also hand over other “everyday tasks” to Claude Duet. The AI assistant is capable of handling administrative tasks, such as scheduling meetings, building dashboards with different tools, creating financial reports, sales forecasts, web apps, and prototypes.