Perplexity Computer for Mac Adds Local AI Mode for Pro, Max Subscribers

Perplexity has launched a version of Computer that runs entirely on Mac, letting users run AI models and handle multi-step tasks on supported Apple silicon devices. With permission, it can work across private files and supported apps without sending personal data to the cloud. Users can choose how tasks are processed and manage their credit usage. The feature is available through the Perplexity Mac app to Pro, Max and Enterprise subscribers.

Perplexity first introduced Personal Computer for Mac in May, allowing Computer to work with local files and native Mac apps. Last month, it added Hybrid Compute, which combines cloud-based reasoning with on-device processing of private information. The new option runs the AI model, agent and task execution entirely on the Mac.

Perplexity Computer Features and Security

Perplexity's local Computer supports two modes, including fully local processing and Hybrid Compute. The latter combines cloud-based research and reasoning with on-device processing of private information. In fully local mode, the AI model, planning and task execution all run on the Mac.

Users can run local tasks with Qwen 3.6 or PPLX Pro, a version of Qwen that Perplexity has further trained. They can also choose when a task needs cloud access. For instance, someone reviewing an investment portfolio can use locally stored holdings and market data, then bring in Hybrid Compute if they need fresh market research. Users can also allow cloud access for browser use, current information and connected apps. Perplexity says its local orchestrator can draw on more than 15 frontier AI models for tasks that require advanced reasoning.

With user permission, Computer can access files and work across apps such as Notes, Messages, Mail and Numbers. This lets it combine information from different sources to prepare status updates, track outstanding tasks and organise meetings. It can also help draft client proposals using confidential notes, briefs and pricing information, or sort through messages and emails to identify deadlines and prepare follow-up replies.

Perplexity says Computer runs code and tools in isolated sandbox environments that control access to local files and connected apps. The company says its cloud-based version uses the same security protocols.

Perplexity Computer Availability on Mac

Perplexity Computer's fully local mode is available to Pro, Max and Enterprise subscribers through the Mac app. It requires a supported Apple silicon Mac. Perplexity lists the new Mac mini with M6 and M5 Pro as examples of compatible devices and recommends at least 36GB of memory for local use.

Users can get started by installing the latest Perplexity Mac app, downloading and setting up a local model through the app, and selecting the fully local mode. Qwen 3.6 and PPLX Pro are available as local model options at launch.